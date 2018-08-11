LEWISTON — The Burley Green Sox couldn’t convert the chances they received, and they gave several to their opponent.
Burley fell 12-2 in six innings to the Glacier Twins, the Montana state champions, Saturday in the second round of the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament. A victory was in reach, but four errors were too much for the Green Sox to overcome.
“We had guys on base all night. We were a hit or two away from tying it, taking a lead,” Burley coach Devin Kunz said over the phone. “That’s a good ball club, don’t get me wrong, but we messed up a lot of routine balls.”
The game was technically decided in the bottom of the first inning, in which the Twins scored three runs on three singles, a walk and a Ramiro Garcia error.
The Green Sox cut the deficit to 3-1 in the third and 3-2 in the fifth, but Glacier scored a run in the bottom of the fifth on a Garrett Tracy error. Tracy committed two more errors in the sixth inning, in which the Twins plated eight runs to put the run rule into effect.
Burley starting pitcher Andrew Ferrin lasted all six innings, but only four of the 12 runs he allowed were earned. He allowed 14 hits and two walks with no strikeouts.
“He was dealing, and we didn’t help him,” Kunz said. “We are better than that. We have been better than that this summer.”
At the plate, Burley tallied four hits and three walks. Kody Condie went 2-for-3.
The Green Sox (33-16) will face the North Coos (Ore.) Waterfront in a loser-out game on Sunday. The winner of the game will advance to the final four of the tournament.
