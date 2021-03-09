Elliotte Stockham signs with ISU

GOODING — The Bengals are gaining a Senator.
With the entire school watching, Gooding senior Elliotte Stockham signed her letter of intent to compete in pole vault and triple jump for Idaho State University.
“I’m so proud of myself for how hard I’ve worked,” she said. “It’s really going to pay off.”
Stockham did have another offer from The College of Idaho, but she knew ISU was the place she wanted to be.
“ISU has a really good campus and is close to home,” she said. “The team is so awesome and the coach is just amazing.”
Her current coach, Kent Siefert, shared his praises for Stockham as he addressed the crowd.
“ISU is getting the best of the best,” he said.
Siefert described Stockham as a person who puts her full effort into everything she does. She’s the first to show up to practice and the last to leave. She even excels in academics where she holds a 4.0 GPA.
Her passion for the sport is contagious, often rubbing off on teammates and motivating them to work harder themselves.
“She is not only a great athlete but a great person,” Siefert said.
Looking forward, Siefert is confident that Stockham will find success in collegiate track and field.
“She’ll do phenomenal,” he said. “What she’s jumping right now is going to place her at every conference meet. All she’ll get is better.”
Stockham has looked at the vaulting heights of her future teammates to see how she’ll measure up. She’s not exceeding the strongest members of the team, but she is vaulting higher than some of the current athletes.
“I fit perfectly in the middle,” she said.
But before she can head to Pocatello and join her new team, Stockham has one season left with Gooding to accomplish some unfinished goals.
“I want to break the state meet record in the pole vault,” she said.
She intended to do this last year, but the season was canceled before she ever got the opportunity. Currently, the state record for 3A girls’ pole vault sits at 11 feet 4 inches. Stockham’s personal record is 11 feet 5 inches, but she’s been able to reach up to 12 feet during practice.
And of course, she hopes to win state for pole vault this year as well, something she’s already accomplished twice before.
As a freshman Stockham won state for pole vault. Her sophomore year, she almost didn’t get the opportunity to defend her title.
“I broke my hand one week before districts,” she said.
Because she couldn’t compete at districts with a broken hand, she did not qualify for state.
“I remember it being so painful, not just because of the broken hand but the thought of not being able to compete,” she said.
Stockham filed for a hardship and was granted the opportunity to compete at state. Even with a broken hand, she still placed first.
As the cafeteria cleared and students returned to their classes, leaving only coaches and close family members behind, Stockham talked about her journey leading to this point.
She glanced over at her family and her eyes slowly began to fill with tears.
“I’d like to thank my parents for pushing me super hard and always being supportive and encouraging,” she said. “I could not have done this without them.”