Elliotte Stockham signs with ISU

“She’ll do phenomenal,” he said. “What she’s jumping right now is going to place her at every conference meet. All she’ll get is better.”

Stockham has looked at the vaulting heights of her future teammates to see how she’ll measure up. She’s not exceeding the strongest members of the team, but she is vaulting higher than some of the current athletes.

“I fit perfectly in the middle,” she said.

But before she can head to Pocatello and join her new team, Stockham has one season left with Gooding to accomplish some unfinished goals.

“I want to break the state meet record in the pole vault,” she said.

She intended to do this last year, but the season was canceled before she ever got the opportunity. Currently, the state record for 3A girls’ pole vault sits at 11 feet 4 inches. Stockham’s personal record is 11 feet 5 inches, but she’s been able to reach up to 12 feet during practice.

And of course, she hopes to win state for pole vault this year as well, something she’s already accomplished twice before.

As a freshman Stockham won state for pole vault. Her sophomore year, she almost didn’t get the opportunity to defend her title.