Ella Fischer signs with CSI

TWIN FALLS — The Golden Eagles are gaining a Wildcat.

Ella Fischer, a senior at Filer High School, signed her letter of intent Tuesday to play basketball at the College of Southern Idaho.

Fischer summed up her emotions after signing in a single word: relieved.

“So many people have asked me where I’m going, what sport I’m going to play,” she said. “Honestly, it’s crazy the stress you feel from just that question. Knowing my plan ... it just gives me a lot of security.”

Despite being close to home, Fischer plans to live in the dorms with her teammates at CSI while she pursues a degree in physical therapy. Still, she is thankful for the opportunity to play basketball in a community she loves.

“I really do think that Twin Falls is a great place not only to live, but to go to school,” she said.

Fischer first started playing basketball in the third grade. Looking back on her start in the sport, she couldn’t help but smile.

“I was a bulldozer,” she said. “I fouled out of every single game.”

Fischer signed her letter of intent surrounded by teammates, family members and coaches.