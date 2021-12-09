Dynamic Duo: Kaylin 'Chowder' Bailey and Madelyn McQueen named girls soccer players of the year

TWIN FALLS — For seniors Madelyn McQueen and Kaylin “Chowder” Bailey, this year was their last shot at a state title.

A feat no girls’ soccer team has ever accomplished in Twin Falls High School history.

They’ve gotten close in seasons past, making it all the way to the championship game last year, but they’ve never been able to take home the title.

That is…until now.

“I don’t know what happened but we just stepped up this year,” Bailey said. “We wanted to get back what we didn’t get last year.”

McQueen and Bailey helped lead their team to its first state championship win. Because of this, as well as their hard work and dedication to the sport, they are the Times-News girls 2021 soccer players of the year.

“It’s special,” McQueen said in regards to sharing the designation with Bailey. “We both worked together to achieve what we did.”

The path to success for these star athletes didn’t happen overnight. In fact, it began many years ago.

As a child, Bailey was obsessed with sports. She wanted to try her hand at everything, and her parents were more than happy to help. At least for the most part.

“She tried to do flag football and we had to put our foot down on that one,” Deanne Bailey, Chowder’s mother, said with a laugh.

Eventually, soccer captured Bailey’s attention.

Likewise, McQueen found a love for the sport as a young girl. She first donned her shorts and soccer cleats at the age of 4.

“I’ve been playing for as long as I can remember,” McQueen said.

The older she got, the more committed she became to the sport. McQueen remembers the exact age when she decided that this was the game for her. It is a moment she still honors to this day.

“I’ve been playing competitive since I was 9,” she said. “That’s why it’s my soccer number.”

For both girls, soccer has always been a part of their lives. They grew up on the field, and they did so together.

“It’s always been her and me,” McQueen said.

Even on the few occasions when the athletes played against each other, McQueen said they always took a picture before and after the game to show that they’re still friends. Despite how competitive they are on the field, they understand that the tensions of the game ends with the final whistle.

“There’s respect there,” Deanne Bailey said. “They’re ready to kick each other’s butts, but afterwards they’re the first two to meet each other at the center of the field and walk each other off.”

Their shared history has led to a close friendship between the athletes. An aspect that translates into how they play.

“We just know where each other will be,” Chowder Bailey said. “We can anticipate the passes.”

This close connection is something the entire team emulated this season. Communication during games was better than it has been before. Players were willing to set up shots for each other instead of fighting for individual glory.

According to Bailey, team unity is the reason they finally found success.

“Last year’s team had more individual players that wanted to be stars,” she said. “This year we all melded together and worked better as a team.”

After a grueling state semi-finals game that went into double-overtime, the Lady Bruins knew this was going to be their year. They woke up the next morning with a unified feeling that they were going to win. Instead of stressing about the upcoming game, players were laughing and having fun.

Something about the day just felt right.

“I put the jersey on for the last time and I knew we could do it,” McQueen said.

With a decisive 3-0 victory over Vallivue, the players were correct.

McQueen recalls the display of support the team experienced on their journey home. An enthusiasm she hasn’t seen before for girls’ soccer. Fans cheering them on with excitement. A police escort into town. The feeling of hanging the state banner in the school gymnasium.

Moments frozen in time that illustrate the grandeur of what her team achieved.

“I’ll remember that forever,” she said.

But the accomplishments don’t end there.

Once the season was officially over and stats were tallied, McQueen discovered that another milestone was reached. With 95 goals, she set the new school record for most goals scored over a high school career.

Another mark on the history books for McQueen. A legacy she hopes will inspire others to achieve their own greatness.

“It ties me to Twin Falls High School,” she said. “I get to leave a little piece of me behind.”

Both Bailey and McQueen plan to continue playing at the college level. Bailey has already signed her letter of intent for Walla Walla Community College in Washington. McQueen will soon sign with Snow College in Utah.

