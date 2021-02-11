 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State University
0 comments
alert top story

Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State University

{{featured_button_text}}
Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State University

Kimberly senior Dylan Holmes smiles at his teammates as he prepares to sign his letter of intent to play baseball at Northern State University in North Dakota on Thursday at Kimberly High School in Kimberly.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

KIMBERLY — Dylan Holmes is heading to North Dakota.

With teammates cheering him on Thursday, the Kimberly senior signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Northern State University.

Although relieved to be done with the recruiting process, Holmes is already looking towards the future.

“The work is just beginning,” he said.

Kimberly head baseball coach Simon Olsen wasn’t surprised by Holmes’ response.

“He’s always been that kid that wants to stay after practice and get those extra reps,” Olsen said. “He’s always asking what else we can do.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Holmes had offers from other schools, but once he visited Northern State University he knew where he wanted to play.

“The coaches were really great,” he said. “I know they’re building a great program over there.”

To prepare himself for college ball, Holmes has already started hitting the weight room to work on his strength and conditioning. His new school plans on transitioning Holmes from second base to shortstop, which will require more arm strength than what he’s used to at his current position.

“Instead of looking at myself as a high school athlete, I’m trying to look to the next level and get as good as I can,” Holmes said.

Kasey Jeroue, Holmes’ hitting coach, is excited to see what the future holds for this young athlete. Because of his work ethic and positive attitude, Jeroue is confident Holmes will be able to handle the pressure of college sports.

“He’ll do above and beyond what it takes to succeed at the next level,” Jeroue said. “If you wanted to look up the word drive, that kid is the definition.”

Holmes plans to study pre-med at Northern State University before continuing on to medical school. But despite his ambitious dreams, he still hopes to continue playing baseball.

“As long as I can, I’ll see what I can do with it,” he said.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Clearing snow from NFL stadiums requires many hands

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News