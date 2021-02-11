Dylan Holmes signs with Northern State University

KIMBERLY — Dylan Holmes is heading to North Dakota.

With teammates cheering him on Thursday, the Kimberly senior signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Northern State University.

Although relieved to be done with the recruiting process, Holmes is already looking towards the future.

“The work is just beginning,” he said.

Kimberly head baseball coach Simon Olsen wasn’t surprised by Holmes’ response.

“He’s always been that kid that wants to stay after practice and get those extra reps,” Olsen said. “He’s always asking what else we can do.”

Holmes had offers from other schools, but once he visited Northern State University he knew where he wanted to play.

“The coaches were really great,” he said. “I know they’re building a great program over there.”

To prepare himself for college ball, Holmes has already started hitting the weight room to work on his strength and conditioning. His new school plans on transitioning Holmes from second base to shortstop, which will require more arm strength than what he’s used to at his current position.