Declo's Keegan Duncan, Valley's Jason Hardy and Carey's Porter Mecham were each selected by coaches across the state as their respective classifications' All-Idaho Football Players of the Year, released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday.
The trio of seniors each put forth impressive seasons, not only compiling numerous individual accolades, but leading their respective teams to state titles as well.
Duncan, a Boise State commit, ran for over 2,000 yards and 27 touchdowns in his final season with the Hornets, as they went undefeated for the second straight season, en route to another 2A state championship. He was named the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year last week, taking the honor of the best player in the state across all classifications.
In Declo's state semifinal win against West Side, Duncan ran, caught and threw for touchdowns, while he returned a kick for a score in the championship win over North Fremont a week later, to go along with one rushing and receiving score apiece.
After Declo's state semifinal win, head coach Kelly Kidd said Duncan is "as good an athlete as this state ever saw."
Hardy, who ran Valley's offense as the quarterback and made huge contributions on defense, was instrumental in the Vikings' run to the 1A Division I state title.
He ran for more than 1,200 yards and scored 27 touchdowns on the ground, while passing for more than 2,500 yards and 24 scores. Hardy also made 75 tackles and pulled in five interceptions on the defensive side of the ball.
Perhaps no interceptions were more important than the game-saving one he made in Valley's state semifinal win over Wilder, as the opposing team was inside the Valley 10 yard-line, and Hardy undercut a receiver to seal the win. Then, in the state championship win over Oakley, Hardy threw for 275 yards and four scores, including the game-winner to senior Zane Mussmann.
"When you need a play made, he's there somewhere," Valley head coach Ryon Jarvis said of Hardy after his heroics in the semifinals.
The final local All-Idaho Player of the Year selection, Mecham, was the driving force behind the Carey offense as he helped the Panthers to a second consecutive 1A Division II state championship.
The Panthers went unbeaten for the second straight year, setting a program record of 24 consecutive wins, thanks in large part to Mecham's exploits from the running back position.
Defenses often keyed in on the senior and he still found ways to make them pay. When Lighthouse Christian tried to limit Mecham in the state championship game, he still rattled off 99 yards on 20 carries, while catching two passes for 71 yards.
Carey's sophomore quarterback Hunter Smith said after the championship game that players like Mecham make his life so much easier as a quarterback, given the ability they have with the ball, despite all the attention from defenses.
The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach in the state to pick the All-Idaho Players of the Year, as well as the All-Idaho team, which will be released online this week.
