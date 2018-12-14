Following the naming of 2A All-Idaho Player of the Year Keegan Duncan, Declo seniors McKay Breshears and Tyson Matthews were honored as 2A All-Idaho football first-teamers, while three more Hornets made the second team, released by the Idaho Statesman on Friday.
Declo's group of standouts helped lead the Hornets to their second straight undefeated season and second straight state title in November.
Matthews made the first team for the second straight year as an offensive lineman, while Breshears, Declo's quarterback, earned the nod at the linebacker position.
Senior tight end Caleb Moore and senior kicker Abel Santana got nods for the second team, as did Matthews as a linebacker and junior Dawson Osterhout as both an offensive and defensive lineman.
Duncan, a running back/defensive back, accounted for 3,620 all-purpose yards and 51 total touchdowns this season, along with 67 tackles on the defensive side of the ball. He was also named the Gatorade Idaho Football Player of the Year, earning the honor as the state's best player across all classifications.
Oh my. Keegan Duncan goes 89 yards for the touchdown. Love the crunching block by QB McKay Breshears. #declohornets up 27-6 at 6:08 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/1ZExxb9G5w— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 10, 2018
Matthews, once referred to by Declo head coach Kelly Kidd as "essentially an offensive line coach" while actually playing on the line, was the anchor of the stellar front that opened up so many holes for Duncan to run through all season, while doubling as a key piece of the Declo defense as a second team linebacker.
HALF: Sugar-Salem 7, #DecloHornets 0— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) August 25, 2018
The Diggers have contained Declo’s star running back Keegan Duncan and the Hornets offense. Sugar missed a field goal as time expired. This crushing hit by Tyson Matthews came a few plays before. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/sBeQ5kKBSg
Breshears played his final campaign at Declo with a chip on his shoulder, aiming to honor his late mother with a state title. He did just that, leading the way at quarterback, but made a big difference on defense, too, compiling 67 tackles and constantly making vital plays on that side of the ball.
On 4th and goal from the 6, McKay Breshears would not be denied. He powers his way in for the #declohornets TD at 6:22 4Q. They lead North Fremont 41-24. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/B9FDP17ncm— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Moore, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound monster at tight end, helped block for the likes of Duncan and Breshears, while also offering a good option in the passing game. He saved his best for last, coming down with his first career touchdown in Declo's 2A state championship win over North Fremont.
With 15 seconds left in the half, Breshears finds Caleb Moore, who makes a fantastic catch for a 22-yard TD. #declohornets lead North Fremont 34-16. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/UnrQXw4KVl— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) November 17, 2018
Osterhout, a 6-foot, 220-pound two-way lineman was one of Declo's most important players up front on both sides of the ball, helping Matthews run the show on the offensive line and constantly supplying pressure in the backfield from the defensive line.
The final All-Idaho selection from Declo, Santana, was one of the most reliable kickers in 2A, helping the Hornets ensure good starting position on defense with his kick-offs, while nailing plenty of extra points over the course of the season.
The All-Idaho Players of the Year across all six classifications were released by the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday. The Idaho Statesman polls every high school football coach to pick the Players of the Year and All-Idaho teams, which will continue to be released this week.
