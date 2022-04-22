Dribble, pass, shoot: Breken Clarke named boys basketball player of the year

FAIRFIELD — Even as an eighth grader, Breken Clarke was making moves on the basketball court.

His reputation as a skilled player quickly swept through the small community of Fairfield. Naturally, this caught the attention of Jamon Frostenson, the head basketball coach at Camas County High School.

“There were rumors all around town about this great basketball player who was an eighth grader that just moved to town,” Frostenson said. “I was excited to see how skilled he was.”

And the rumors did not disappoint.

Now a senior at Camas County, Clarke led his team to a second place finish at the state tournament. The last time Camas County competed in a championship game was 1978.

“It’s been a long, long time,” Frostenson said. “It’s been 17 years since we’ve been to state, 45 since we’ve been in a championship game.”

With a team of primarily freshman and sophomore players, that means the last time Camas County qualified for a state tournament was before most of the current players were born.

Coming into this season, the team had the same goal every team does at the start of a year; make it to the state tournament.

“As a team and as a community, we all had that expectation,” Clarke said.

An expectation the people of Fairfield fully supported. When the team won their spot in the championship game, the town rallied behind them.

“There was more people from the class of ’93 at that game then there was at the reunion,” Frostenson said. “It was humbling to see that many people there who came out to support these guys.”

Facing off against Rockland, Camas County held their own as they traded basket for basket with the Bulldogs. Ultimately, Rockland came out on top in a 53-51 win over the Mushers.

“It took me about a week to get over that sour, bitter feeling of losing,” Clarke said.

It wasn’t the outcome he was hoping for, but Clarke is still proud of everything his team accomplished. With no experience playing in a state tournament, they managed to bring home a trophy. It might not be the trophy they had envisioned, but it is a trophy nonetheless.

More importantly, Clarke feels like he accomplished the other goal of his senior season. A goal measured not by success, but impact.

“The biggest thing for me and the other senior was to leave a lasting legacy on the younger kids,” he said. “Ninety percent of the team was freshman and sophomores. Hopefully, what I did this season will impact them for the next few seasons.”

Looking ahead, Clarke is preparing for the next step in his education. He recently made the decision to try and play in college, something his family helped guide him towards.

“I was talking with my parents and they brought up the point of not having regrets,” he said. “I don’t want to look back in five years and say I wish I played college basketball.”

Clarke is currently compiling game footage to send to recruiters. Unlike some athletes with grandeur plans and no idea of how to accomplish them, Clarke’s approach is much more grounded.

“At 5’11 from one of the smallest schools in the state, it’s going to be somewhat difficult to go play anywhere,” he said. “I can’t be like Amari Whiting and go play at the University of Oregon for Men’s Basketball. I’ve got to start with the two year junior colleges.”

Clarke’s goal is to sign with a junior college and play while he finishes his general education credits. From there he can move up to a university.

“My hope is to one day work up to a school that is D1 or D2,” he said. “That would be an accomplishment on its own.”

For Frostenson, who has watched Clarke grow on the court since 8th grade, college basketball is a very achievable dream.

“He’s gotten better every year,” coach Frostenson said. “His understanding of the game is pretty awesome to see.”

Frostenson said Clarke already has the building blocks needed to play at the next level. Shooting will be the biggest challenge for him, not because he’s bad at it but because the expectations in college are so much higher than high school.

Over his high school career, Clarke has scored 1,383 points and grabbed almost 500 rebounds. This season alone has accounted for 436 of those points and 167 rebounds, along with 76 assists and 62 steals.

Despite his impressive numbers, Frostenson believes Clarke’s greatest asset as a player isn’t quantified in field goals and fouls.

“He’s probably one of the best defensive players I’ve ever seen,” Frostenson said. “It’s one of those hidden stats that really don’t show up on a stat sheet. He pulls the best player on the opposing team and if you look at their stats, he cuts their score by half or more from what they’re usually averaging.”

Before moving forward to the next level, Clarke can’t help but look back at his four years of high school ball. He credits his success on his teammates and the impact they’ve had on him. Memories made are one he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.

“This program that we have here, with these guys and the bond that we have built together, it’s unbreakable,” he said. “They made this the experience of a lifetime.”

