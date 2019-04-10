FILER — After having to cancel the rodeo a week ago in Filer due to heath reasons, the District VI opened the spring season the past weekend. The next rodeo is in Rupert April 19-20 with the Friday performance at 7 p.m. and Saturday at noon.
(District VI schools – Burley (B), Canyon Ridge (CR), Castleford (C), Declo (D), Eureka, NV (E), Filer (F), Grouse Creek, Utah (G), Kimberly (K), Minico (M), Murtaugh (MT), Oakley (O), Raft River (RR), Rupert (R), Spring Creek, NV (S), Twin Falls (TF), Wells, NV. (W)
Friday April 5 Results
Bareback riding: No qualified rides.
Barrel racing: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 18.056 seconds; 2.Tori Whittle, (F), 18.129; 3. Jetta Bott, (R), 18.298; 4. Tandee Cutler, (O), 18.388; 5. Renee Scott, 18.476; 6. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.533; 7. Brinn Bowman, (F), 18.643; 8. Lane Hale, (M), 18.938; 9. Shae Bench, (O), 19.344; 10. Zoie Bedke, (O), 19.664.
Breakaway roping: 1. Shae Bench, (O), 3.93 seconds; 2. Kashli Stouard, (S), 4.57; 3. Grace Smith, RR), 4.62; 4.Tristynn Lloyd, (O), 5.92; 5. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 6.49; 6. Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 6.63; 7. Jetta Bott, (R), 13.15; 8. Jessie Wadsworth, (K), 13.90; 9. Haven Jones, (F), 16.16; 10. Aubryn Bedke, (O), 29.11.
Bull riding: 1. Jeb Ireland, (C), 71 points; 2. Vernon Adams, (K), 64; 3.Payden Zimmers, (C); 57; 4. McCall Hopkins, (K), 56; 5. Ethan Southern, (RR), 45.
Goat tying: 1. Haven Jones, (F), 8.20 seconds; 2. Jessie Wadsworth, (K), 8.72; 3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 9.96; 4. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 10.03; 5. Zoie Bedke, (O), 11.48; 6. Jetta Bott, (R), 11.54; 7. Taylor Seaweard, (C); 11.79 8. Tori Whittle, F), 12.96; 9. Kashli Stouard, (C); 14.06 10. Shae Bench, (O), 14.71.
Pole bending: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 20.731 seconds; 2. Tandee Cutler, (O), 21.916; 3. Jessie Wadsworth, (K), 22.235; 4. Zoie Bedke, (O), 22.579; 5. Jetta Bott, (R), 23.077; 6. Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 23.630; 7. Jessie Ward, (RR), 23.653; 8. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 23.696; 9. Grace Smith, (RR), 24.609; 10. Renee Scott, (M), 24.680.
Saddle bronc: 1. McCall Hopkins, (K), 58 points; 2. Audie Zimmers, (C), 49; 3. Gage Campbell, (F), 33.
Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Pulsipher (O), 8.13 seconds; 2. Brey Yore, (M), 15.62; 3. Michael Nannini, (K), 26.9.1.
Team roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen(F)/Ryn Severe(O), 8.87 seconds; 2.Zoie Bedke(O)/Brey Yore(M), 10.56; 3. Garet Jardine(F)/Jackson Cummins(MT), 10.94; 4 Jeb Ireland(C)/Aaron Champneys(K), 11.06.; 5.Aubryn Bedke(O)/Brett Bartholomew(F), 13.10; 6.;Austin Iveson(W)/Garrett Brown(W), 14.59; 7. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 15.35; 8.Jake Pulsipher(O)/Tate Cranney(O), 31.51.
Tie-down roping: 1. Brey Yore, (M), 8.69 seconds; 2. Jett Vanbiezen, (F), 11.31; 3. Aaron Champneys, (K), 13.57; 4. Garet Jardine, (F), 14.77; 5. Rylee Spencer, (RR), 19.33; 6. Austin Iveson, (W), 19.60; 7. Jeb Ireland, (C), 23.01; 8. Ryn Se-vere, (O), 26.78.
Saturday April 6 Results Bareback riding: 1.Ethan Southern, (RR), 49 points; 2. Blayke Perez, (RR), 41.
Barrel racing: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 17.857 seconds; 2. Haven Jones, (F), 17.863; 3.Sidney Nielson, (TF), 18.253; 4. Jetta Bott, (R), 18.263; 5. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O), 18.673; 6. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 18.818: 7.Ashtyn Hurd, (O), 18.917; 8. Renee Scott, M0, 19.000; 9.Tandee Cutler, (O), 19.299; 10. Lane Hale, (M), .19.373.
Breakaway roping: 1. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 3.78 seconds; 2.Haven Jones, (F), 3.89; 3. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 4.62; 4. Jetta Bott, (R), 5.20; 5.Aubryn Bedke, (O), 12.54; 6. Zoie Bedke, (O), 13.08; 7. Tristynn Lloyd, (O), 14.51.
Bull riding: 1. Jeb Ireland, (C), 44 points; 2.Payden Zimmers, (C), 41.
Goat tying: 1. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 7.87 seconds; 2. Haven Jones (F), 8.59; 3. Breyana Miller-Dubray, (E), 9.56; 4. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 10.62; 5. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 10.63; 6. Aron-Shayne Warr, (O). 10.89; 7.Jett Bott, (R), 10.93; 8. Tori Whittle, (F), 11.38; 9. Kashli Stouard, (S), 12.34; 10. Aubrey Durant, (C), 14.35.
Pole bending: 1. Brinn Bowman, (F), 20.977 seconds; 2. Tandee Cutler, (O), 21.120; 3. Sidney Nielson, (TF), 21.123; 4. Kashli Stouard, (S), 21.433; 5. Brey-ana Miller-Dubray, (E), 22.180; 6. Jesse Wadsworth, (K), 22.420; 7. Jesse Ward, (RR), 22.745; 8. Nikki Labrie. (C), 23.124; 9. Grace Smith, (RR), 23.445 10. Taylor Seaweard, (C), 24.196.
Saddle bronc: 1. Gage Campbell, (F), 47 points..
Steer wrestling: 1. Jake Pulsipher (O), 14.89 seconds; 2. Brey Yore (M), 17.13.
Team roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen(F)/Ryn Severe(O), 12.81 seconds; 2. Garet Jardine(F)/?, 15.28; 3. Jetta Bott(R)/Cody Rowley(S), 16.11; 4. Aubryn Bedke(O)/Brett Bartholomew(F) 16.72; 5. Jake Pulsipher(O)/Tate Cranney(O), 17.49; 6. Rylee Spencer(RR)/Bodee Spencer(RR), 39.63.
Tie down roping: 1. Jett Vanbiezen (F), 10.72 seconds; 2. Aaron Champneys, (K), 10.75; 3. Rylee Spencer (RR), 13.09; 4. Garet Jardine (F), 17.28; 5. Jeb Ire-land, (C), 23.220; 6. Austin Iveson (W), 25.63.
