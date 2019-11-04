The District IV all-star game for high school volleyball is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Twin Falls High School. It will feature four teams. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for senior citizens and $4 for students.
North West
Emily Vandenberg, Wood River
Sariah Nilsen, Wood River
Josie Conley, Wood River
Cassie Adkinson, Gooding
Gracie Faulkner, Gooding
Laney Owen, Gooding
Kelbie Standley, Canyon Ridge
Ashlynn Whittle, Camas County
Coach: Kristyn Rutland, Wood River
North East
Bailey Seamons, Minico
Emmy Swenson, Minico
Vanessa Peiffer, Jerome
Mercedes Bell, Jerome
Felicity Black, Carey
Sydney Schoth, Castleford
Katrina Marsh, Shoshone
Emily Boettger, Sun Valley Community School
Coach: Kathy Whitworth, Carey
South West
Clair Hodge, Twin Falls
Gracie Robinson, Filer
Kailey Brown, Filer
Kelsie Snyder, Filer
Halle Knight, Filer
Jordan Morton, Lighthouse Christian
Maycee Holloway, Lighthouse Christian
Kayla Morse, Buhl
Coach: Tanya Beard, Filer
South East
Makayla Tolman, Burley
Mikayla Shirley, Burley
Carrie Baker, Burley
Kaia King, Burley
Rayn Kunau, Kimberly
Kate Mallory, Declo
Madie Jones, Declo
Alissa Chatelain, Murtaugh
Coach: Stephanie Shirley, Burley
