District Four is looking for umpires

TWIN FALLS — Gary Krumm, the baseball and softball umpire commissioner for District Four, is looking for officials.

The Magic Valley lost ten umpires from last season. Krumm has managed to replace eight of those positions, but there’s still an umpire shortage in the area.

“I have close to 50 umpires, but many can’t umpire at 3 and 4 p.m.,” Krumm said.

Between a lack of stadium lights and doubleheader games, most schools play in the early afternoon. If an umpire has a day job, many can’t get out of work that early.

50 umpires may sound like a lot, but considering the amount of games they officiate those numbers quickly dwindle.

“We try to use two certified umpires on both varsity and junior varsity games,” he said. “On some busy days there are more than 20-25 games scheduled.”

If there aren’t enough umpires to officiate, games will have to be rescheduled or canceled on a case-by-case basis.

Anyone interested in being an umpire can go to the Idaho High School Activities Association website to register. They can also contact Krumm by email at garydkrumm@gmail.com or by phone at 208-731-3709.

The state rules clinic will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, at Canyon Ridge High School. Softball will start at 6 p.m. followed by baseball at 7 p.m.

