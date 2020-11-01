District All-Star volleyball game canceled

TWIN FALLS — The 2020 4th District All-Star volleyball game scheduled for Tuesday at Twin Falls High School has been canceled.
Here is the list of players who would have played:
North East
7 Emma Jensen—OH--Kimberly
2 Alivia Schvaneveldt—LIB--Kimberly
12 Carlee Hardy—S--Kimberly
9 Katy Satterfield—M--Kimberly
7 Micah Whitesides—OPP/DS--Minico
8 Grace Fort--M/OH--Jerome
8 Kylie Wood—S--Carey
4 Lola Street—OH/LIB--SVCS
Coach: Lawrence Pfefferle-Kimberly
North West
4 Katelyn Spence--OPP—Wood River
4 Lanie Elliot—OH—Canyon Ridge
1 Hannah Zdenek—S—Canyon Ridge
6 Karlee Long—S—Canyon Ridge
3 Mercedez Pina—LIB—Canyon Ridge
4 Ellie Stockham—OH--Gooding
6 Lacey Yore—M--Gooding
4 Zailee Poulson—M--Castleford
Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge
South West
7 Brinley Iverson—OH--Twin Falls
3 Piper Newton—S--Twin Falls
6 Brinley Solosabal—OPP—Twin Falls
7 Ella Fischer—OH--Filer
9 McCarty Stoddard—M--Filer
3 Eden Schilder—OH--Castleford
14 Kynlee Thornton—M—LHC
11 Lauren Gomez—LIB—LHC
Coach: Josi Wells-Castleford
South East
7 Natalie Hepworth—M--Burley
5 Kelsie Pope—S--Burley
38 Allison Hedge—LIB--Burley
14 Lauren Cook—OH--Burley
24 Bailey Stephens—LIB--Valley
4 Amanda Elorrieta—M--Murtaugh
12 Allison Nebeker—OH--Murtaugh
4 Brooke Power—M--Oakley
Coach: Katie Clark - Valley
