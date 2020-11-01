 Skip to main content
District All-Star volleyball game canceled
TWIN FALLS — The 2020 4th District All-Star volleyball game scheduled for  Tuesday at Twin Falls High School has been canceled.

Here is the list of players who would have played:

North East

7 Emma Jensen—OH--Kimberly

2 Alivia Schvaneveldt—LIB--Kimberly

12 Carlee Hardy—S--Kimberly

9 Katy Satterfield—M--Kimberly

7 Micah Whitesides—OPP/DS--Minico

8 Grace Fort--M/OH--Jerome

8 Kylie Wood—S--Carey

4 Lola Street—OH/LIB--SVCS

Coach: Lawrence Pfefferle-Kimberly

North West

4 Katelyn Spence--OPP—Wood River

4 Lanie Elliot—OH—Canyon Ridge

1 Hannah Zdenek—S—Canyon Ridge

6 Karlee Long—S—Canyon Ridge

3 Mercedez Pina—LIB—Canyon Ridge

4 Ellie Stockham—OH--Gooding

6 Lacey Yore—M--Gooding

4 Zailee Poulson—M--Castleford

Coach: Linsey Noorlander-Canyon Ridge

South West

7 Brinley Iverson—OH--Twin Falls

3 Piper Newton—S--Twin Falls

6 Brinley Solosabal—OPP—Twin Falls

7 Ella Fischer—OH--Filer

9 McCarty Stoddard—M--Filer

3 Eden Schilder—OH--Castleford

14 Kynlee Thornton—M—LHC

11 Lauren Gomez—LIB—LHC

Coach: Josi Wells-Castleford

South East

 7 Natalie Hepworth—M--Burley

 5 Kelsie Pope—S--Burley

38 Allison Hedge—LIB--Burley

14 Lauren Cook—OH--Burley

24 Bailey Stephens—LIB--Valley

 4 Amanda Elorrieta—M--Murtaugh

12 Allison Nebeker—OH--Murtaugh

 4 Brooke Power—M--Oakley

Coach: Katie Clark - Valley

