Digging deep for a shot at state: Looking back at the 2021 IHSAA Volleyball season

Twin Falls' Brenley Hansen (15) hits the ball over to Burley during their match Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Glenns Ferry's Caitlyn Humphreys bumps the ball during their match Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse Christian takes on Castleford on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Glenns Ferry's Madison Spriggs chases down the ball during their match Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Wendell players react after scoring a point against Shoshone on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Wendell High School in Wendell.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lighthouse Christian junior Maddie Morton tries to spike the ball past Castleford blockers Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Valley starting lineup is announced before the start of the game against Oakley on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Oakley defeated Valley 3-0 with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Twin Falls varsity volleyball team takes on Burley on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone freshman Melina Tellez jumps to block a shot by Wendell on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Wendell High School in Wendell. Shoshone defeated Wendell three sets to one.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Valley freshman Alexia Huettig sets the ball for a spike against Oakley on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Oakley defeated Valley 3-0 with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.
TWIN FALLS — Scraped knees and sore forearms can’t begin to sum up a season of intense volleyball, but it’s a good place to start.
The level of work and dedication these athletes put into perfecting their skills can only be matched by the athleticism required to play this sport.
Hours are spent on the court, diving for digs on a hard gym floor. Every point is celebrated because earning it was no easy feat.
The 2021 high school volleyball season has been a year of highs and lows. Shocking victories contrasted by unexpected defeats.
Each set involves two teams, both with a story to tell.
In 1A DII, Carey scraped by with more losses than wins throughout the regular season, but in the Sawtooth Conference tournament, they blew past every opponent they faced to claim the district title.
Murtaugh went undefeated in regular-season conference play this year. The only team to come close to beating them was Hansen in their very first game. They’re currently the number 3 team in the state for 1A DI, based on MaxPreps rankings.
In 3A, Kimberly and Filer have had a back-and-forth battle. They entered the district tournament as the top two seeds, each with a win against the other. They hold the number 3 and number 5 rankings for the state in their division.
