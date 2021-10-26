 Skip to main content
Digging deep for a shot at state: Looking back at the 2021 IHSAA Volleyball season

TWIN FALLS — Scraped knees and sore forearms can’t begin to sum up a season of intense volleyball, but it’s a good place to start.

The level of work and dedication these athletes put into perfecting their skills can only be matched by the athleticism required to play this sport.

Oakley sweeps Valley

Oakley junior Falon Bedke tries to tip the ball over the net but Valley senior Kyra Balls is ready with the block Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Valley High School in Hazelton. Oakley defeated Valley 3-0 with final scores of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-17.

Hours are spent on the court, diving for digs on a hard gym floor. Every point is celebrated because earning it was no easy feat.

The 2021 high school volleyball season has been a year of highs and lows. Shocking victories contrasted by unexpected defeats.

Each set involves two teams, both with a story to tell.

In 1A DII, Carey scraped by with more losses than wins throughout the regular season, but in the Sawtooth Conference tournament, they blew past every opponent they faced to claim the district title.

Murtaugh went undefeated in regular-season conference play this year. The only team to come close to beating them was Hansen in their very first game. They’re currently the number 3 team in the state for 1A DI, based on MaxPreps rankings.

In 3A, Kimberly and Filer have had a back-and-forth battle. They entered the district tournament as the top two seeds, each with a win against the other. They hold the number 3 and number 5 rankings for the state in their division.

People are also reading…

Wood River has gone 12-0 in conference play with an overall record of 24-6. They’re currently the highest-ranked team in the state for the 4A division.

With state just around the corner, we took the time to collect some of our best volleyball images from the season.

The IHSAA State Volleyball Championship tournament will take place Oct. 29 and 30 in the Coeur d’Alene area.

Breaking News