Dietrich, Richfield advance at state tournament

Richfield 53, Timberline 52

The two teams combined for seven 3-pointers in the third quarter and 17 for the game (Richfield 9, Timberline 8). The game basically came down to the fourth quarter. The largest margin was 44-38 early in the period by the Spartans. There were two ties, 45-45 and 51-51. Richfield sophomore Clay Kent tied the score at 45-all at 4:22. Timberline led 48-51 with 1:19 remaining still with no sure winner. Kent once again hit another 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining tying the score at 51-51. With 30 seconds on the clock, the Spartans hit the first of two free throws for the 52-51 lead. The second one was missed and rebounded by Richfield sophomore Carsn Perkes who took the ball coast-to-coast for the final basket and the Tiger win, 53-52.