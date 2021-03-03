Dietrich, Richfield advance at state tournament

1ADII Boys State Basketball Tournament
Garden Valley 84, Carey 58
Garden Valley, ranked the No. 1 team in the state in the media poll all season, held the 35-28 lead over Carey at the half in the opening game of the 1ADII State Tournament at Caldwell High School. By the end of the third quarter, the Wolverines had extended the advantage to 60-39 in the win over the Panthers.
Carey senior Hunter Smith was the leading scorer for the game with 26 points followed by senior Dallin Parke with 18. Garden Valley had four players in double figures led by senior Corbin Fields with 21 points, senior Covey Kelly added 20, senior Josh Gillespie had 19 and senior Devin Yearsley with 10.
Carey will play Clark Fork on Thursday at 12 p.m. in a loser-out game.
“Garden Valley is a good team and our third quarter hurt us. We needed a good shooting game in the quarter,” said Carey coach Dick Simpson.
Dietrich 64, North Gem 51
North Gem senior James Bodily had 20 of the 31 points by the Cowboys in the first half of the 1ADII Boys State Tournament opening game at Caldwell High School.
North Gem held the 31-25 lead at halftime but Dietrich stepped up its game and put together a solid second half, making a run in the third quarter scoring 20 points and holding the Cowboys to only seven as the Blue Devils took the lead at 45-38 after three quarters. Dietrich largest lead came with five seconds remaining, 64-50. The two teams combined for 49 fouls (North Gem 32, Dietrich 17).
Senior Brady Power led Dietrich with 24 points and five rebounds, junior Jett Shaw and sophomore Cody Power each tossed in 13 points and senior Rhys Dill pulled down 20 rebounds. The leading scorer for the game was Bodily with 31 points and five rebounds.
Dietrich will play Richfield at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.
Richfield 53, Timberline 52
Timberline held the first-quarter lead, 16-10 over Richfield and after 16 minutes of play, the Tigers and Spartans were tied at the half, 21-21 in the 1ADII Boys State Tournament at Caldwell High School. Timberline took the 41-38 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams combined for seven 3-pointers in the third quarter and 17 for the game (Richfield 9, Timberline 8). The game basically came down to the fourth quarter. The largest margin was 44-38 early in the period by the Spartans. There were two ties, 45-45 and 51-51. Richfield sophomore Clay Kent tied the score at 45-all at 4:22. Timberline led 48-51 with 1:19 remaining still with no sure winner. Kent once again hit another 3-pointer with 46 seconds remaining tying the score at 51-51. With 30 seconds on the clock, the Spartans hit the first of two free throws for the 52-51 lead. The second one was missed and rebounded by Richfield sophomore Carsn Perkes who took the ball coast-to-coast for the final basket and the Tiger win, 53-52.
Perkes finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Kent had 11 points. Senior Rylan Larson led Timberline with 21 points before fouling out with three minutes remaining in the game and senior Chase Hunter had 11 points.
Richfield will play a familiar foe from the Sawtooth Conference, Dietrich at 7 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals.
1ADI Boys State Basketball Tournament
Lakeside 51, Oakley 45
Oakley led Lakeside 24-18 at halftime and still maintained the narrow lead at 32-31 after three quarters of the opening game of the 1ADI Boys State Tournament at Vallivue High School. The Knights stepped up the offense in the final period and outscored the Hornets, 20-13 for the win.
Lakeside moved up to 1ADI after winning the 1ADII state title last year.
Oakley senior Corbin Bedke finished with 17 points and seven boards, senior Jace Robinson added 12 points and junior Payton Beck had nine. Senior Jayson Hall led Lakeside with 16 points, freshman Lucky Matt added 13 and senior Kenyon Spotted Horse had 12.
Oakley will play Prairie at 12 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.