Dietrich completes perfect season, wins 1A DII championship

After one quarter, the Panthers were on top 14-6 and appeared firmly in control.

They tacked on another score before the half when Smith took a keeper 7 yards and into the end zone.

Defensively, Carey flew around and made vicious hit after vicious hit. The Panthers deployed a disciplined, debonair defense that shut down everything Dietrich tried to do. The Blue Devils had not scored less than 38 points all season but were limited to just 6 in the first half.

There were two drives in the first half that saw the Panthers get within the 10-yard line, but yielded zero points for Carey. Despite the big lead, head coach Lane Kirkland was concerned.

“We didn’t capitalize in the red zone, something that would have put the game securely in our hands early on,” he said.

At the break, Carey led 22-6.

Astle gathered the Blue Devils around him and told them it was their time to get back to assignment football and do the things that had gotten them to that point.

“I asked them if we need to change something, and they said no,” Astle said. “It came down to making sure we did our jobs.

