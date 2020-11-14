Dietrich advances to state football championship. Blue Devils blank Tigers 64-0

DIETRICH — In a muddy field surrounded by dozens of fans, the Dietrich football team delivered a message: It is a force to be reckoned with.

Dietrich entered the 1A DII state semi-final game Saturday against Mullan / St. Regis with a perfect 9-0 record. By the end of the first quarter, it was obvious their record would remain untarnished.

Senior quarterback Brady Power carried the ball for 129 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing for 167 yards and two touchdowns.

Junior wide receiver Wes Shaw had 14 carries for 102 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 79 yards and one more touchdown.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sophomore running back Payten Sneddon carried the ball four times for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

On the other side, senior defensive end Manuel Cabrera led the defense with six tackles.

Dietrich defeated Mullan / St. Regis 64-0 to advance to the state championship game.

The date, time and location of the game has yet to be determined.

Dietrich will face the winner of the matchup between Carey and Kendrick. Because of weather, that semi-final game was postponed until 7 p.m. Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0