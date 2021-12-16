Determined to succeed: Ubaldo Palacios named boys soccer player of the year

JEROME — Some athletes push themselves because of a desire for fame and glory.

Others seek to test the capabilities of their skills. Many couldn’t care less about the results; they just enjoy the game.

But for a select few, the sport they excel at could be the only opportunity to improve their situation in life.

That is the case for Jerome senior Ubaldo Palacios.

“Growing up, I didn’t come from much,” Palacios said. “Everything I have, I’ve worked for.”

Being the oldest of five children in a single-parent household, the responsibility to care for his younger siblings often fell on Palacios. Sometimes this meant missing school or soccer practice to help out at home.

Despite his studies, family life, and working two jobs, Palacios still found a way to commit the time and energy required to achieve greatness on the field.

“He’s had all the excuses to give up. With his situation, nobody would have faulted him,” coach Jake Wood said. “Instead, he did the opposite and it fueled him to get better.”

Wood remembers meeting Palacios at a middle school soccer game when Palacios was in the eighth grade. Even though he was much scrawnier then than he is now, the athleticism of Palacios caught Wood’s eye.

Since then, he’s watched Palacios grow not only in size but skill as well.

“Every year he got better as a player,” Wood said. “Every year he got stronger.”

The reason for this is not just his natural talent on the field. According to Wood, the drive Palacios has because of his circumstances is greater than most of the athletes he’s seen.

“It’s fueled him that much more not only to be a good player but to be a good person,” Wood said. “That’s what really has taken him to the next level and what will ultimately bring him success moving forward.”

Palacios’ journey to this point began many years ago. He remembers watching a soccer match as a small child. He immediately fell in love with the sport.

From that point on, he couldn’t get enough of it. He quickly started to shine on the field.

“It’s always been something that I’m good at,” he said.

By the time high school rolled around, Palacios was already beginning to stand out among the players. This resulted in him being nominated captain of the team for both his junior and senior years.

“He’s one of the hardest-working kids and people follow him,” Wood said.

Coming into this season, Palacios didn’t have any hard goals in mind. His main focus was scoring as much as he could to hopefully get noticed by a college. The more he scored, the more he might stand out to potential recruiters.

“It’s all about the goals,” he said.

Even with catching COVID-19 and missing two games, Palacios managed to score 22 goals with 10 assists. That’s almost half of the total goals scored throughout the season for the entire team.

Achieving this accomplishment boils down to a few simple philosophies, Palacios said.

Put your education first, he said. You can’t succeed on the field until you succeed in the classroom. Then, play every game like it’s your last because four years of high school fly by. And above all, be an athlete first and a player second; commit to what you’re doing and give it a complete effort on every opportunity that you have.

“Nothing is just handed to you,” he said. “You’ve got to put in the work on the field.”

Palacios plans to continue on to college with the ultimate dream of someday playing professionally. Although he’s received a couple of offers already, he hasn’t decided on a school yet.

“What I think about is the education,” Palacios said. “Second comes the team and how well they’re doing.”

Palacios plans to study to become an electrical engineer while pursuing his passion for soccer. He wants to play with a team that will push him to become better as a player, but his primary goal is the quality of education that he’ll receive.

Between his work ethic and dedication, Wood knows Palacios has a bright future ahead of him.

“He’s going to be successful because he’s not one that’s ever content with what he has,” Wood said. “He wants to use his past experiences to help him progress and move forward onto the next step.”

After already traversing so many bumps in the road, that next step could be anything Palacios sets his mind to. Only he can determine how far his path will lead.

“This is just the beginning of his journey,” Wood said with a smile.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0