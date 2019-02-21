SHOSHONE — Almost in the blink of an eye, a 10-point lead and a clear road to the state tournament for the Carey High School boys basketball team evaporated on Thursday night.
Camas County’s second-half push nearly got the Mushers the bid to state that Carey seemed to have locked down, as they pulled to within one point of the Panthers with 25 seconds on the clock.
However, Carey was able to extend its lead slightly and make a final stand on the defensive end, preventing a good look for Camas County and preserving a 43-40 victory, taking second place in the Sawtooth Conference tournament and booking its 14th straight appearance at the state tournament.
“These kids, we’re getting better,” Carey head coach Dick Simpson said. “We’re young. We’ve had to mold a few things to make it happen, but I’m proud of the effort they put in when it came to tournament time.”
Carey is set to face Garden Valley in the opening round of the 1A Division II state tournament, while Camas County will have to win a play-in game on Saturday. to reach the tournament.
Although the Mushers (15-7) scored to open the contest, it was the Panthers (12-13) who got the best of the early part of the game.
Sophomore Hunter Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the first quarter to give Carey a seven-point lead after one.
That sparked the Panthers to start the second quarter in the same way, as juniors Brigham Parke and Tate Squires hit back-to-back baskets, extending Carey’s lead to 11 points.
Scores from Camas County senior Remington Kramer and junior Trey Smith got the Mushers going for a moment, but the Panthers kept them at arm’s length. A bucket just shy of the buzzer by sophomore Dallin Parke put Carey’s lead at 27-17 going into halftime.
However, to start the second half, the Mushers came out firing.
“We let them get back in the game,” Simpson said. “We kinda faltered a little bit on the offensive end. We shouldn’t have, but we did.”
One of Carey’s goals was to limit Camas County’s 3-pointers and, while in the grand scheme, the Panthers did, one triple from the Mushers’ usual top scorer, junior Trey Smith, got things rolling.
Camas County went on an 11-0 run, then a triple at the buzzer by freshman Breken Clarke tied the contest up at 33-33 with the final eight minutes remaining to play.
END 3Q: Carey 33, Camas County 33— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 22, 2019
Camas outscores Carey by 10 in the quarter, which ended with this 3-pointer from freshman Breken Clarke at the buzzer. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/9HQ1bOFgFB
The Panthers were able to get two quick baskets from Dallin Parke and junior Carson Simpson to open the fourth quarter and take a four-point lead. However, after some back-and-forth, Camas County senior Zach Reedy brought the Mushers to within one point with 25 seconds to play.
Carson Simpson stepped up to make two free throws with 18.8 seconds to go, giving the Mushers the ball with a chance to tie before the end of regulation.
But, the Panthers stood tall.
FINAL: Carey 43, Camas County 40— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 22, 2019
The Panthers book their spot at state as the Mushers can’t tie it up on the final possession. Camas still has a shot in the play-in game. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7MGUkzrwzx
“We told them basketball is a game of runs,” Dick Simpson said. “You have to weather the run and don’t get caught up in the minute and stay focused. We locked down on defense that last little bit and it paid off.”
Dallin Parke finished with a game-high of 17 for the Panthers, while Hunter Smith added 12 points. Kramer was the high-scorer for Camas County with 15.
Trey Smith, who constantly eclipses 20 points in games, and even 30 sometimes, was held to six points, as Carson Simpson doggedly defended him all game long.
“He’s our best defender,” Dick Simpson said. “He usually gets the toughest assignments.”
The Panthers will now ready themselves for the state tournament, having improved upon a difficult start to the season by picking things up at the end of the year.
The young squad with just one senior will hope it has put things together at the right time, and will hope for a bit of fortune, too.
“When you get to state, you’ve got to put three good games together, but you’ve gotta have a little luck,” Dick Simpson said. “The ball has gotta go our way a bit...Tonight we got a little luck. To win, you’ve gotta have it.”
Highlights(tncms-asset)154d49a6-365a-11e9-b445-00163ec2aa77[2](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)21920f44-365a-11e9-9be0-00163ec2aa77[3](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)a88a342c-365a-11e9-8603-00163ec2aa77[4](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)b55798ac-365a-11e9-8415-00163ec2aa77[5](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)bf0030da-365a-11e9-945b-00163ec2aa77[6](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)c928646a-365a-11e9-b9fc-00163ec2aa77[7](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)d4f325dc-365a-11e9-af38-00163ec2aa77[8](/tncms-asset)
Dallin Parke gives Carey a 39-34 lead at 5:36 4Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/VyTfKK5TdT— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 22, 2019
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.