POCATELLO — On Friday night, hours before having to wrestle in a 2A state semifinal, Declo High School sophomore Dax Blackmon found himself two pounds over the 98-pound limit for his weight class.
Doing everything he could to make weight and chase a state title, Blackmon went as far as cutting his hair. Whatever difference it made, it was well worth it.
Blackmon was one of three Declo grapplers to snatch a 2A state title, as he, freshman Derek Matthews and junior Dawson Osterhout helped the Hornets to a second-place finish at the state wrestling tournament.
“It’s amazing,” Osterhout said. “They went first and I followed it up and it’s just amazing. They gave us the momentum. Next year, we’re all coming back. We’re a young team. It feels great.”
Blackmon started out the day with a pin of St. Maries’ Dylan Sotin. He actually trailed, 3-2, after one period, but came out and dominated in the next period, taking down Sotin in impressive fashion.
Blackmon has dealt with cutting weight all season to make the 98-pound threshold, and, immediately after his win, his coaches were shouting ‘that was all worth it’ at him. He agreed.
“It feels like everything I’ve done isn’t useless,” Blackmon said. “It’s all put to something and this was it.”
Dax Blackmon of Declo pins St. Maries’ Dylan Sotin to win the 2A 98-pound state title. He just told me he was two pounds overweight last night and had to cut his hair to try and make weight. The sacrifice paid off. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/z18u1VEHXQ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 23, 2019
After several weight classes passed, it was Matthews’ turn to take the mat, facing a conference foe in Wendell sophomore Teegan Dunn, a wrestler the freshman knows quite well.
Matthews controlled the entire match, leading, 4-0, after one period and 8-2 after two, before keeping it at that score in the third to take the championship.
In the dying moments of his match, Ty Matthews, one of Declo’s coaches and Derek Matthews’ father, was jumping up and down, awaiting the inevitable result of his son’s match.
When victory was official, Derek Matthews leapt into his father’s arms in celebration.
“He has worked hard,” Ty Matthews said. “He’s put in so much time. People have no idea. Twelve months out of the year for this moment. To see it come to fruition is great.”
Declo freshman Derek Matthews wins the 2A 145 state title over Wendell’s Teegan Dunn. That’s his dad, Declo coach Ty Matthews, jumping up and down in the back. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/HyzMo8RPhP— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 24, 2019
Finally, it was Osterhout’s turn.
The junior said he dropped a ton of weight due to pneumonia at last year’s state tournament, and, to get the chance at full strength this year was a special opportunity that he wasn’t going to let get away from him.
Osterhout never let McCall-Donnelly’s Scott Carr score a single point, dominating from start to finish in a 10-0 major decision to win the state title.
“It finally felt like I earned it,” Osterhout said. “Next season starts tomorrow.”
Dawson Osterhout wins the 2A state title at 220 pounds, beating McCall-Donnelly’s Scott Carr. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/8aAKpA89OB— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) February 24, 2019
That next season will have plenty of excitement around it, as the Hornets bring back all three of their state champs, as well as numerous contributors returning.
Freshman 106-pounder Sam Phillips took fifth, sophomore 113-pounder Layton Clark finished in third, freshman 120-pounder AV Marino placed sixth and sophomore 160-pounder Gabe Matthews took fourth.
Although senior Caden Crider, who took third at 126 pounds, and senior McKay Breshears, who placed fourth at 195 pounds, will depart, the Hornets have hope for the future.
“It’d be great [to win a team title],” Derek Matthews said. “I think we can do it next year, for sure.”
Wendell placed ninth, as, along with Dunn, freshman 285-pounder Kevin Green placed second. The Trojans also got a sixth-place finish from senior 170-pounder Kyler Lukesh, as well as a fourth-place finish by senior 220-pounder Ben Orozco.
Oakley earned the next-best finish out of the Magic Valley teams in the 2A classification, with two Hornets placing and the team taking 19th.
Sophomore Isaac Mitton took sixth at 152 pounds, while junior Kade Toribau earned a fourth-place spot at 182 pounds for Oakley.
Raft River came in just behind Oakley at 20th, with freshman Tegan Whitaker placing fifth at 113 pounds and sophomore Ryan Nelson taking sixth overall at 138.
Dietrich was next in 27th place, with its lone participant, 132-pound sophomore Wes Shaw, placing sixth overall.
Glenns Ferry, Valley and Murtaugh all brought grapplers to the tournament, but did not have any reach the podium. The Pilots placed 28th, the Vikings were right behind in 29th, and the Red Devils tied for 30th.
