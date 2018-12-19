As Declo High School football standout Keegan Duncan readied himself to sign his letter of intent to play at Boise State next season, his current head coach, Kelly Kidd, threw him a bit of a curveball.
At the end of Kidd's speech about Duncan, the longtime coach turned the floor over to the senior, whose face turned beet red as he turned toward family, friends, coaches, classmates and more, and spoke, despite being a bit unprepared.
"He likes to do that sometimes," Duncan said. "I didn't expect it to be in front of that many people. It was still very special."
Duncan managed to heap praise upon the people who helped him get to the point at which he was—signing to accept a full scholarship to play football at one of the nation's top programs with the Broncos. On Wednesday, he made that official.
Kidd has said that Duncan is the most heavily-recruited player he's had at Declo, having scholarship offers enter into double figures over the year. As far as why, there are plenty of reasons, according to Kidd.
"He's big, fast, smart, humble," Kidd said. "That's about all the characteristics that make a great player."
The main asset Kidd attributed to Duncan is his humility, though. A player who has been to three state title games, won two of those, and added to that about every individual accolade possible, managed to do what many can't, Kidd said, and always remain grounded.
This year alone, he was named the All-Idaho 2A Player of the Year, as well as the Gatorade Idaho Player of the Year, effectively being tabbed the best football player in the state across all classifications after his standout campaign at running back and defensive back.
"He was just an incredible kid to coach," Kidd said.
Duncan said if he had to narrow it down to a top five, his list of schools would have been Boise State, Utah, Washington State, BYU and Utah State. The recruiting process, which Kidd noted was rare for a player at Declo, was difficult to handle, but they learned as they went along with it, Duncan added.
"I'd always say 'coach, this coach is telling me this, what do I do?'" Duncan said. "[The people around me] helped me a lot."
He chose Boise State, committing to the Broncos on June 19. He said the plan is to play running back there, but, wherever he's needed, he'll offer his best efforts.
Duncan actually could have enrolled early at Boise State to get a head start on his career, but elected to remain at Declo for his final semester. He wanted to play one more season of basketball, in which he was also on the 2A All-Idaho team last season. Above all, he wanted "more time with my boys."
Whether it was his teammates that he wanted that extra bit of time with, his coaches that helped him through the recruiting process, his family that had been by his side throughout, or whoever else, Duncan was grateful.
So, despite being put on the spot by Kidd before inking his name on his letter of intent, Duncan was still able to get out the thanks he wanted to give to all those who aided him along the way.
"It means a lot, all my friends, family, coaches and teachers," Duncan said. "The support I've gotten here is incredible. I just want to say thank you to everybody."
