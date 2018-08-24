Subscribe for 33¢ / day

DECLO — Delirious cheers shifted into hushed whispers at Declo High School on Friday night.

The Hornets’ star running back/linebacker/safety Keegan Duncan, whose tackle prevented a Sugar-Salem touchdown on the second-half kickoff, limped off the field in agony moments after the play.

The Hornets, trailing 7-0, had just lost their best player, but they retained their spirit and even turned it up a notch.

Behind senior quarterback McKay Breshears, senior reserve running back Traver Larson and a much-lauded offensive line, Declo surged back to defeat the Diggers 16-14 to begin its defense of the 2017 2A state title.

Declo head coach Kelly Kidd, in his 23rd season at the helm, said it was one of the best games he’s ever been a part of.

“The kids, they played with all the heart they could possibly muster,” Kidd said. “Sugar is a great team and, to do what these kids did tonight... amazing.”

Kidd said Duncan appeared to suffer a hip injury and that he "will be OK in a couple of weeks.” The Boise State commit was largely neutralized before his injury, tallying seven carries for 22 yards, and the Declo offense sputtered in the meantime.

Defense kept the Hornets, ranked No. 1 in the preseason 2A media poll, in the contest in the early stages, but a seven-yard score by Sugar-Salem’s Samuel Parkinson early in the second quarter gave the Diggers — No. 2 in 3A — a 7-0 advantage, which they took into the halftime break.

That first play of the second half proved a pivotal moment in Declo’s night. As Duncan left the field in a cart, his Hornets teammates forced a fumble at their own 3-yard line, stunting a drive that looked certain to end in a score for Sugar-Salem.

“Keegan’s a great player, and for a second, we got a little worried,” senior offensive lineman Tyson Matthews said. “It’s one of those things that, after he’s gone, you dig down and say, ‘We’ve gotta win this for him.’”

The Hornets did exactly that.

Breshears led the charge, gaining 48 yards rushing and punching in a five-yard score to cap off a 16-play, 97-yard drive. Declo converted its two-point conversion to take the lead with 2:36 remaining in the third quarter.

After a fourth down stop, the Hornets set out to milk the clock. However, on third down with 14 yards to go to the marker, Breshears misfired and the Diggers picked him off. Their very next play was a 70-yard touchdown pass from Tanner Harris to Gerohm Rihari.

Aiming to atone for the mistake, Breshears and Larson kept plugging away. Two plays after an 11-yard scramble to convert on fourth down, Breshears uncorked a 36-yard lob to the right corner of the endzone, where it fell into the hands of senior receiver Ben Puentes.

Matthews said he looked up from his block and could only think, “Please don’t drop it.”

“I was just hoping I wouldn’t drop it so my coach wouldn’t be mad at me,” Puentes said.

Breshears punched in a two-point conversion, and the Hornets were able to hold the Diggers off as Harris’ Hail Mary attempt hit the ground as time expired.

Breshears finished with 85 yards rushing during the second half resurgence, while Larson tacked on 41 yards in his stand-in effort.

Speaking on the Magic Valley Sports Podcast earlier this week, Breshears said that, with more attention on Duncan this season, he’d have to step up. He didn’t expect that situation to come as quickly as it did, but he, Larson and several others responded with aplomb.

“It’s not always the guys who start the game, it’s the guys who finish the game,” Kidd said. “(It’s) a lesson for everybody.

The players stayed on the field after the victory and were greeted by family members and fans. Music blared as people hugged and shouted in celebration.

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Breshears had, by far, the biggest crowd surrounding him as everybody associated with Declo High School wanted to sing their praises.

Like his coach, Breshears had only positive things to say about the game he managed to take over.

“Besides the state championship, that was the best game I’ve ever been a part of,” Breshears said.

MORE HIGHLIGHTS

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments