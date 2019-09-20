BUHL — Declo football coach Joshua Stewart preaches to his athletes that football is a game of adversity and it’s important to be able to respond when things don’t go well. The team heeded his words Friday with a 50-12 win over Buhl to move to 3-1, marking a three-game winning streak after losing the season’s opener.
The Hornets intercepted five passes on the night and held Buhl without any offensive touchdowns. But even after building a 29-0 third-quarter lead, Declo had to endure a little bit of that adversity.
Jabe Bennett returned a kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown, then Jade Juker returned an interception 70 yards for another score to cut Declo’s lead to 29-12.
That’s when the Hornet offense executed what was arguably its most important performance of the night: A 12-play, 93-yard drive for a score where five different players carried the ball. Senior Sam Mallory ran for a 21-yard touchdown as time expired in the third quarter.
“We’ve got to be able to spread the carries out, and that’s important so that the defense can’t just key on stopping one person,” Stewart said of his multi-dimensional running attack.
It was junior Brogan Matthews who led the way on the ground Friday. He finished with 17 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.
Even with the two big plays that put Buhl back in the game, head coach Seth Blick knew it was going to be an uphill battle to come back from that large of a deficit when his defense had to be on the field for so long.
“They’re an extremely physical football team, and when you get behind a physical team like that, you’re going to get those plays that help you with momentum, but they’re still going to come after you,” Blick said. “After those scores, we still had to go back on the defensive side of the football. They’re very good at doing what they do, which is making a defensive line tired.”
After the long drive to end the third quarter, Buhl turned the ball over on downs, and Declo drove for another score, this time by Derek Matthews from 18 yards out. On the first play of the next possession, Mallory intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a touchdown to give the game its 50-12 final.
“We were really proud of our line,” Stewart said. “We got after it up front, and we feel like that’s the kind of team we’ve got to be, physical up front.”
After the Hornets got blown out by Sugar-Salem to start the year, the head coach said he made a couple of adjustments. First, he moved some players around on defense, and second, he made sure multiple players were getting the ball on offense.
“I feel like we’re getting more comfortable in what we’re doing and kids are in the right positions,” Stewart said. “We just had to put that one behind us and move on, so I’m proud of our kids for doing that.”
Matthews said he was proud of his team’s effort for the win, but he and the whole team still have room for improvement.
“We’re getting a lot better,” Matthews said. “We’ve got to keep building on practices.”
Blick said he liked how his team played early on in Friday’s game, but they couldn’t sustain enough momentum.
“In the first quarter, I thought we battled and played extremely well with a good and physical team,” he said. We’re going to try to get these things fixed before conference.”
Buhl dropped to 0-3 on the year.
