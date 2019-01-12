WENDELL — Thanks in large part to sophomore Dax Blackmon and junior Dawson Osterhout, the Declo High School wrestling team had the best team score of any local squad at the Magic Valley Classic over the course of Friday and Saturday.
The Hornets finished in second place with a team score of 205, behind just Ririe, which took first place by scoring 218.5.
Blackmon, a 98-pounder, only has one loss this season and continued his impressive campaign by breezing through the bracket, winning with two pins, a tech fall and a major decision over Ririe's Connor Parkinson in the final.
Osterhout also pinned two opponents en route to the finals, but had a much tighter contest in his last bout, defeating McCall-Donnelly's Scott Carr, 12-11, for first place.
Declo freshman Sam Phillips (106), sophomore Layton Clark (113), senior Caden Crider (126), sophomore Gabe Matthews (160) and senior McKay Breshears (195) all earned fourth-place finishes to bolster the Hornets. Freshman AV Marino (120) took fifth in his class and junior Ethan Gould (132) and freshman Derek Matthews (145) each took fifth.
Wendell was the area's next-highest finisher, coming in ninth place, thanks to a slew of solid performances and one particular standout. Sophomore Teegan Dunn won the 145-pound class with a 9-0 major decision over New Plymouth's Hunter Beus.
Trojans senior Ben Orozco (220) and freshman Kevin Green (285) each earned third-place finishes to help bump up their team's score.
Other top local finishers included two Gooding grapplers, freshman Tayten Gillette (138) and senior Jake McGinnis (285), who each finished second in their respective classes. Freshman Kurtis Adkinson finished sixth as Gooding took 16th place.
Oakley sophomore Isaac Mitton placed second in the 152-pound class, while junior Levi Jackson (145) and junior Kade Toribau (182) took fifth.
The Hornets were among the top area teams by the end of the competition, finishing in 13th, one spot behind Jerome, whose best finishers were sophomore Joseph Stevenson (195) in fifth and freshman Cole Todd (106), sophomore Jayden McIntyre (152) and sophomore Jacob Wallace (160) in sixth.
Raft River freshman Tegan Whitaker (113) finished in third place in his class, While sophomore Ethan Barnard (152) took fourth, as the Trojans placed 14th.
Junior Braden Chafin (120) in fourth and freshman Wyatt Castagneto (152) in fifth were Glenns Ferry's top finishers, as the Pilots took 19th.
Dietrich sophomore Wes Shaw placed fifth at 132 pounds, Valley sophomore Tito Garcia was fifth at 285 and Kimberly sophomore Zach Gunnell took sixth at 195.
Team Scores
1. Ririe 218.5
2. Declo 205.0
3. Malad 194.5
4. McCall-Donnelly 164.0
5. New Plymouth 150.0
6. Bear Lake 122.0
7. Challis 114.5
8. North Gem 94.0
9. Wendell 81.0
10. Salmon 76.0
10. West Jefferson 76.0
12. Jerome 68.0
13. Oakley 66.5
14. Raft River 62.0
15. Marsing 60.0
16. Gooding 59.0
17. Melba 52.5
18. Soda Springs 50.0
19. Glenns Ferry 32.0
20. Filer 30.0
21. Valley 26.0
22. Wood River 19.5
23. Dietrich 17.5
24. Kimberly 11.0
25. Garden Valley 0.0
Spring Creek Invitational
ELKO, Nev. — Buhl sophomore Kade Orr and Twin Falls junior Kase Mauger were the big individual winners at the Spring Creek Invitational wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday, where the Indians and Bruins, along with Minico, traveled to compete.
Orr remained undefeated as he took home first place in the 113-pound weight class. Orr pinned three opponents in a row before earning a tech fall in the semifinals and a 12-3 major decision over Damonte Ranch's Bryce Bell.
Mauger defeated his conference rival, Minico senior Zak Allred, with a 13-3 major for the 120-pound crown. The junior had earned two pins and a tech en route to the finals, before taking down Allred.
On the team side, three Magic Valley squads made up half of the top six teams at the tournament. Minico finished second with 180.5 points, trailing only Spring Creek, which had 312. Buhl took fifth with 141 points and Twin Falls came in at sixth with 126.5.
Other top finishers aside from the two champions included Allred, Minico sophomores Dawson Osterhout (132) and Tazyn Twiss (170) all coming in second.
Twin Falls senior Anthony Maldonado (132) and Bruins freshman Jake Humphrey (152) were the two local grapplers to finish in third place in their respective classes.
Buhl sophomore Chance Bennett (106), senior Adam Mings (138) and Minico senior Jesus Ramirez (195) all took fourth place in their classes.
The Indians' senior duo of Anibal Barrigan (160) and AJ Dominguez (195) both finished in fifth overall.
Minico freshman Izzy Ixta (106), junior Johnny Aguilar (220) and senior Mason Harwood (285), along with Buhl senior Samuel Sullivan (182) and Twin Falls freshman Skeet Newton (195), all finished sixth.
Team Scores
1 Spring Creek 312.0
2 Minico 180.5
3 Lowry 162.0
4 Reed 155.0
5 Buhl 141.0
6 Twin Falls 126.5
Dahlke Duels (Friday)
AMERICAN FALLS — Kimberly competed at the Dahlke Duels in American Falls and managed to win five of their seven matches over the course of the event.
The Bulldogs beat West Side, Firth, Payette, Pocatello and Malad, while dropping matches to American Falls and Marsh Valley.
Kimberly's 120-pounder Jonah Bacon, 145-pounder Riley Hallett, 171-pounder Broddey Cunningham and 182-pounder Hunter O'Berg all went unbeaten throughout the matches.
Scores
Kimberly 60, West Side 18
Kimberly 47, Firth 36
Kimberly 52, Payette 36
Kimberly 48, Pocatello 24
Kimberly 42, Malad 36
American Falls 48, Kimberly 39
Marsh Valley 51, Kimberly 22
