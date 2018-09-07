KIMBERLY — In its first two games, the Declo High School football team slugged its way through lackluster offensive performances, but still found ways to come out on top. Both matchups — against Sugar-Salem and Aberdeen — required gritty, defensive-minded performances in order to eke out wins.
Declo star running back Keegan Duncan missed most of the Sugar-Salem game with an injury and was held in check for much of last week. Hornets head coach Kelly Kidd blames no one but himself.
“Last week, I convicted myself of malpractice,” Kidd said. “Teams are all piling it in, and you can’t even ask a Keegan Duncan to get through our whole team trying to block nine in the box. We went to work to try and get more diverse this week.”
Did they ever. The Boise State-bound Duncan scored two touchdowns on the ground and two more through the air, as Declo found its offensive rhythm and defeated the Kimberly Bulldogs 58-34 Friday night at Kimberly High School.
“It feels good,” said Duncan said, who lined up at multiple positions throughout the game. “We knew the first two games were going to be the toughest of the season. We have been continually getting better, so it was nice to come out and start physical.”
The Hornets started the scoring when quarterback McKay Breshears hit Duncan for a 12-yard touchdown pass. Traditionally a power back, Duncan often got the ball on sweeps, misdirection plays and running down the field as a receiver on Friday night. To add yet another dimension to the offensive diversification, he even threw a pass in the first quarter.
After one period, Declo (the top-ranked 2A team in the state media poll) was ahead 7-0 over Kimberly (No. 5 in 3A).
The Bulldogs responded with a punishing ground game. Junior McKade Huft was the workhorse on the night (144 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries) as he carried the ball early and often. After Huft led his team down the field on its first possession, Nathaniel Bybee rumbled in from near the goal line. Kimberly converted the 2-point PAT and went up 8-7.
“McKade ran hard tonight,” said Kimberly head coach Rich Bishop. “He made some plays for us. But it came down to the fact that we turned the ball over too much. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot. There were a lot of times where we stopped ourselves.
“You can’t turn the ball over like that. They’re a good enough team as it is, you can’t give them extra possessions.”
One of those turnovers came right after the Declo touchdown. A high snap found its way into the hands of Declo senior Nathan Duke, who went into the end zone untouched and gave the Hornets a 15-8 advantage.
Declo increased its lead quickly when Duncan trucked a linebacker in the running lane, turned upfield and shrugged off a would-be tackler en route to a 71-yard touchdown. After being carted off the field during the first week against Sugar-Salem, Duncan worked his way back onto the field and is getting stronger as the season progresses.
“It’s just pain,” he said. “I’m not going to sit out because of it. It’s getting better every day.”
Kimberly fought back with a Braxton Hammond to Dawson Cummins touchdown. After the Bulldogs landed that right cross, Declo threw a haymaker of its own. The very next play from scrimmage Breshears tossed a beautiful deep ball to Duncan along the sideline, amassing 65 yards for six points.
“Kimberly did a good job containing him when we ran our traditional offense and they could pack it in,” Kidd said. “But we can throw the ball down the field, and we can get other kids involved. That’s exciting.”
The Hornets added one more touchdown after recovering the onside kick and went into the locker room at the half on top 37-14.
The two teams exchanged touchdowns for most of the second half, including Duncan’s fourth on the night late in the final period when he went in untouched from nine yards out.
Keegan Duncan scores his fourth touchdown of the night. The #BoiseState commit has Declo on top of Kimberly 51-26 with 9:32 to play. #KimberlyDogs #DecloHornets #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/iaFkKLNm2S— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 8, 2018
“We want Keegan to have 400 yards rushing, but that’s probably not going to happen this year,” Kidd said. “As a result, we’ve become more diversified.”
“Keegan is a big part of our team, but when he went down we had some other guys step up, and it brought us together as a team,” Breshears said. “We had others step up, and it helped make us better.”
Duncan finished with 121 yards rushing on 15 carries and 80 yards on two catches. Duke led the Hornets with 140 yards on 14 rushes, and he scored twice. Declo rushed for 397 yards as a team.
Breshears completed 4-of-12 passes for 86 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, and he rushed 15 times for 83 yards and a score. On defense, the senior recorded 10 tackles, one sack and one interception.
Hammond completed 13-of-26 passes for 158 yards, two TDs and three picks. Phillips caught five passes for 62 yards.
Kimberly (2-1) will regroup next week when it travels to Burley on Friday night.
“It’s a matter of learning from this game,” Bishop said. “We played one of the better teams in the state, regardless of classification. Defensively, we played well for a lot of the time. We just gave up some big plays. We have to go back, watch film and learn from it, because we are going to see some similar teams later.”
Declo (3-0) hosts 3A Buhl next Friday and looks to keep its perfect record intact. The goal, obviously, is to repeat as state champions. As Kidd said, the season is a marathon, not a sprint, and there is plenty to be learned along the way.
“The first two teams we played prepared us in different ways, and Kimberly prepared us in a different way,” he said. “They’re a good football team. Their skill guys are excellent, and their guys up front really had us in the first half. We’re happy where we are.”
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Hammond find Dawson Cummins for 6. The #KimberlyDogs trail the #DecloHornets 22-14 with 2:20 left in the half. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/EMdmPyoIqp— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 8, 2018
Breshears punches it in for a #DecloHornets dagger. They lead the #KimberlyDogs 37-14 with 19 seconds to go in the first half. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/dHQsjZJnxK— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 8, 2018
Hammond to Blake Phillips for a Bulldog touchdown. The PAT is blocked. The #DecloHornets lead is now 43-26 over the #KimberlyDogs with 5:44 on the clock in the third. #IDPreps pic.twitter.com/yHaOCnBeqm— ℭ𝔥𝔞𝔰𝔢 𝔊𝔩𝔬𝔯𝔣𝔦𝔢𝔩𝔡 (@Chase_Glorfield) September 8, 2018
