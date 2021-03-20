 Skip to main content
Declo and Oakley compete in 3A State Dance
Declo and Oakley compete in 3A State Dance

3A State Dance Championship

Dance

1st: Idaho Arts

2nd: Declo

3rd: American Falls

Hip Hop

1st: Idaho Arts

2nd: American Falls

3rd: Declo

Kick

1st: Idaho Arts

2nd: Declo

3rd: American Falls

Military

1st: Declo

2nd: Idaho Arts

3rd: American Falls

State Champion

Idaho Arts

Runner-Up Champion

Declo

Third Place Champion

American Falls

