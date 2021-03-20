Declo and Oakley compete in 3A State Dance

3A State Dance Championship
Dance
1st: Idaho Arts
2nd: Declo
3rd: American Falls
Hip Hop
1st: Idaho Arts
2nd: American Falls
3rd: Declo
Kick
1st: Idaho Arts
2nd: Declo
3rd: American Falls
Military
1st: Declo
2nd: Idaho Arts
3rd: American Falls
State Champion
Idaho Arts
Runner-Up Champion
Declo
Third Place Champion
American Falls
