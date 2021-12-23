Dare to dream bigger: Jackson Rasmussen named boys swimmer of the year

BURLEY — A common theme among players of the year is the pursuit of goals.

Finding something to strive toward and then having the ambition and determination to accomplish it is what truly makes certain athletes stand out. In many ways, goals are the driving force behind greatness.

But what happens when a dream is so large — so seemingly out of reach — an athlete doesn’t even dare to set it as a potential milestone?

That is the case for Jackson Rasmussen.

Rasmussen, a senior on the Burley swim team, entered the season with a few goals in mind. They weren’t going to be easy to achieve. He’d have to devote hours upon hours in the pool, but, with enough hard work and dedication, he knew they were obtainable.

“I had a goal of hitting a 21-second 50 freestyle,” he said. “That’s half a second faster than last years’ time.”

For those unfamiliar with sprinting events, a half-second is a substantial amount of time when results are recorded down to a fraction of a second. One-hundredth of a second could be the difference between victory and defeat.

His other goal was to reach 49 seconds in his 100-yard freestyle event.

With a few milestones in mind, Rasmussen went to work. He concentrated his attention on specific skills he could improve and within a few weeks, he started to see results.

“If you don’t think about something to work on in every practice, you won’t get better,” he said. “I just focused on a couple things during practice and then tried them out at meets, and I dropped time consistently.”

By the time the district swim meet rolled around, Rasmussen had reached the times he had set out to achieve. His eyes were then fixed on the Idaho High School State Swimming Championships.

Last year, swimmers competed virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. Events were held locally (similar to a district meet) and times were uploaded to the state meet. Because of this, results weren’t released until a couple of weeks after the races took place.

This year, the best athletes in the state returned to the pool for head-to-head competition.

“Honestly, I was nervous,” Rasmussen said. “I didn’t remember the feeling of being at state and actually racing against the people lane by lane.”

For an athlete who’s competed at state all four years of his high school career, the process should have been familiar. But a year off can make a big difference when it comes to nerves.

Despite his significant drops in time, Rasmussen wasn’t the fastest swimmer in his events. He was seeded second in the 50-yard event and third in the 100-yard event heading into the championship races.

He remembers a wave of adrenaline rushing over him as he stepped to the starting blocks.

“A big part of it was me telling myself that I can do this, that I’ve worked hard for this,” he said.

The buzzer sounded and he hit the water with a forceful dive — an entire season of tweaked technique all compounding in this singular moment.

With invigorated enthusiasm he sped down the length of the pool, hitting his flip turn and streamlining as far as his momentum would carry him. The finish line was in sight. All he had to do was push a little bit farther.

When he hit the wall, he looked up to see his time. The scoreboard showed Rasmussen in first place.

“I couldn’t contain myself,” he said. “I was smacking the water. I was just so happy.”

With a time of 21.95, Rasmussen was the 50-yard freestyle state champion. Even more pivotal in that moment was the realization that he had broken the state record, set in 2018 by Riccardo Moschen. Rasmussen beat the standing record by 0.01 seconds.

“I was so overwhelmed with joy that I started tearing up,” he said. “I realized that out of my four years of swimming, I had worked hard enough to finally accomplish a goal that I never even knew I had.”

But the day wasn’t over.

Rasmussen went on to finish first in the 100-yard freestyle event and sixth in the 200-yard medley relay. As a team, Burley finished seventh overall.

Rasmussen plans to continue swimming at the collegiate level. Although he hasn’t received any offers yet, he hopes he’ll have the opportunity to continue on in the sport he loves.

For an athlete who’s already proven he can accomplish goals that seem beyond his reach, this one seems obtainable.

Whether he is able to keep swimming or not, Rasmussen has left his mark in the state record books. A mark, he hopes, will inspire others to dream bigger than they thought possible.

“It’s super awesome that people can look back and see what I accomplished, he said, and maybe they’ll think that they can do it too.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0