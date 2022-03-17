Dancing through life: Madilyn Webb named Dancer of the Year

DECLO — More than a dozen years ago, Madilyn Webb’s mother enrolled her 3-year-old daughter in her first dance class.

Little did she know that moment would spark a passion that would follow her child through her school years.

“Dance is my thing,” the Declo High School junior said. “It’s the only thing I’ve ever loved to do.”

Madelyn Webb tried her hand at other sports, but none appeal to her in the way that dance does.

For Webb, nothing can compare to the artistry of dance.

“I love being able to express myself,” she said.

When her freshman year of high school rolled around, Webb knew she wanted to join the team. That’s when she first met head coach Julie Silcock.

“She was very hesitant,” Silcock said. “She definitely knew how to dance and she knew what to do, but she pretty much stuck to the back. The first year was all about getting her out of her shell.”

The difference between her then and today is night and day.

“She’s very confident now,” Silcock said. “You can tell she’s having fun out there all the time.”

Just because it’s fun doesn’t mean that dance is easy. Webb says she constantly hears peers talking about how dance isn’t really a sport. To that her response is simple.

“Try it then,” she said.

Unlike other sports where athletes can recover after a bad round, quarter or day, dance has no room for error. Performers have only a few minutes to show the judges their routine in perfect unison.

There are no second chances.

“It’s a make or break two minutes of your life,” Silcock said.

In addition, dancers don’t get the opportunity to size up their opponents until they’re at the competition. Even then it doesn’t matter because judging is subjective to the officials’ tastes. That means dancers could do a perfect routine and still lose to a team whose routine the judges favored more.

“All we can do is try to make it perfect based on how we think they’ll like it,” Webb said.

That’s exactly what they set out to do March 11 when they traveled to compete at the state tournament at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

Arriving at the arena, Webb could feel the anxiety of the moment creeping in.

“At first, we were all nervous,” she said. “Everybody should be nervous at a state competition.”

Webb said she usually doesn’t get nervous performing in front of her peers and parents, but competitive dance is an entirely different entity.

“When there’s judges watching me and I know that this counts, it’s scary,” she said.

At the state competition, each team had the opportunity to dance in up to four categories depending on which routines qualified for the event. The combined score of all categories determined the state champion.

Declo qualified for all four routines.

Even with a full lineup, state dance doesn’t compare to other state tournaments where the athletes are competing for the entire duration of the event. Instead, dancers experience pockets of immense pressure where everything is on the line, followed by plenty of time to analyze every mistake they made.

The downtime is often worse than actually competing. That’s when the anxiety really starts to set in.

“Just breathe,” Webb said in regards to overcoming those moments of fear. “All sports are a mental game. If you don’t think you can win, then you won’t.”

At the 2022 state dance championships, Declo finished third place in both dance and prop and second in the hip hop and military categories. Overall they finished third in the 3A division.

“We were hoping for more than we got,” Webb said with a smile. “But it’s OK because we still did really well.”

