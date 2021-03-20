 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dancing their way to state
0 comments
alert top story

Dancing their way to state

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

4A State Dance Championship

Military

1st: Columbia

2nd: Preston

3rd: Shelley

4th: Nampa

Hip Hop

1st: Preston

2nd: Columbia

3rd: Shelley

4th: Minico

Kick

1st: Preston

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

2nd: Columbia

3rd: Shelley

4th: Nampa

Dance

1st: Columbia

2nd: Shelley

3rd: Preston

4th: Nampa

State Champion

Columbia

Runner-Up Champion

Preston

Third Place Champion

Shelley

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rob Gronkowski makes up mind after threatening to leave Bucs, Tom Brady

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News