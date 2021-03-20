Dancing their way to state

4A State Dance Championship
Military
1st: Columbia
2nd: Preston
3rd: Shelley
4th: Nampa
Hip Hop
1st: Preston
2nd: Columbia
3rd: Shelley
4th: Minico
Kick
1st: Preston
2nd: Columbia
3rd: Shelley
4th: Nampa
Dance
1st: Columbia
2nd: Shelley
3rd: Preston
4th: Nampa
State Champion
Columbia
Runner-Up Champion
Preston
Third Place Champion
Shelley
