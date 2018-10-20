TWIN FALLS — Tension was rising at the Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday as the minutes slowly ticked by. Holding onto a two-goal lead over Bliss, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team knew it was inching closer to lifting the 3A state championship trophy.
Head coach Richard Whitelaw yelled out, minute by minute, how much time remained as the players attempted to keep cool heads on the pitch and see out the win.
Once and for all, that final whistle came, and the Cutthroats mobbed one another near midfield, celebrating a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Bears and its first state title since 1999.
"It's been a long time coming," Whitelaw said. "We should have won a few before then. Great ending."
FINAL: #csfish 3, #blissbears 1— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Three unanswered goals from the Cutthroats earns them a first state title since 1999. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/4MoKZksabK
The Bears, who finished the season with a 12-4-5 record (all four losses were to SVCS), suffered their second straight loss in the state title match. But for a moment, it looked like their game to win.
After threatening with an early free kick and shot from distance, Bliss senior Steven Rubio stood over another free kick, about 35 yards from goal, in the 14th minute. Rubio, who scored four of his team's six tournament goals heading into the final, sent a screamer over Cutthroat keeper Meeks Sanchez-duPont's outstretched arm and in.
Incredible free kick from Steven Rubio. What a hit from 35-40 yards. #blissbears lead #csfish 1-0 #idpreps pic.twitter.com/N9OSJ9BZpw— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Rubio said he knew the free kick was in the moment it left his foot.
The Cutthroats (20-2) knew Rubio's ability from free kicks, but were helpless to stop that one.
"We knew their only opportunity was going to be on a free kick," SVCS defender Henry Cherp said. "We knew to play clean. We had a little trouble with it, but then we picked it up and got it done."
The Bears held strong on defense for the next 14 minutes, but the Cutthroats finally broke through. Junior forward Ridley Lindstrom latched onto a bouncing ball, dribbled through two Bliss defenders and hit a left-footed shot low and into the far corner for an impressive solo equalizer.
28’-Phenomenal solo equalizer from #csfish forward Ridley Lindstrom. The Cutthroats are level with the #blissbears at 1-1. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/EdJC6lCVtJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Lindstrom said it was the best and most exciting goal of his career.
Four minutes later, the Cutthroats struck again. Junior forward Cash Dart hit a slightly scuffed shot that Bliss Keeper Alan Cordova reacted to late, perhaps thinking it was heading wide. Instead, it trickled in, and the Cutthroats had turned the game on its head, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Managed to get the footage of Dart's goal rotated. That should be a little better. #csfish #idpreps pic.twitter.com/TfvhJkntoV— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
"When they got to 2-1, it deflated us," Bliss head coach Brent Bjornn said. "I figured we'd play a lot like we did, but they made a couple plays."
The second half was mostly neutral, as the Cutthroats controlled possession, but the Bears had the occasional chance with Rubio on the counter. No goals would materialize for the senior, though.
Rubio was frustrated by Cherp and his fellow center back, junior Shea Brokaw, throughout the match. Cherp said with little doubt that the Cutthroat defense is the best in the state.
Meanwhile, Lindstrom made the Bliss defense pay one more time with his second score, putting the game out of Bliss' reach with six minutes to play.
74’-Ridley Lindstrom scores his second and gives the #csfish a 3-1 lead. Six minutes to go and the #blissbears are now seeking two goals. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Rn4d5vzH1z— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
When the final whistle sounded, a thrilled and relieved Cutthroats team celebrated as the Bears bowed their heads. Rubio took pride in what Bliss was able to accomplish, despite falling short.
"It's been special," Rubio said. "We lost a lot of seniors from last year and we were able to get it together throughout the season. Our record wasn't that great but we knew going into districts, wherever we were seeded at, the team we'd face would have trouble beating us."
For the Cutthroats, whose four seniors — Cherp, fellow captain Peter Morawitz, Jake Blackburn and Hunter Diehl — suffered title game losses in 2015 and 2016 before a third-place game exit last season, this triumph is particularly special.
Whitelaw labeled Cherp and Morawitz both winners of his "man of the match," adding how crucial they were to the squad. Cherp said this group of players was by far his favorite over his four years.
Morawitz said knowing this was his last go-around with the Cutthroats was "a whole different feeling," giving him all the motivation he needed and leading to their first state title in nearly 20 years.
The senior midfielder acknowledged the bittersweet nature of his final game as a Cutthroat, but that won't take away from what he labeled the best feeling in the world.
"It can't be better than this," Morawitz said.
Other highlights
Steven Rubio has a heck of a go. #blissbears #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Nre9z0C2r8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
10’-Rubio again. Big save from Meeks Sanchez-duPont. #idpreps #blissbears #csfish pic.twitter.com/MmkdwVwOiy— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
19’ Henry Cherp gets a header on frame for #csfish pic.twitter.com/UTuhp322GX— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Lindstrom goes close. #csfish #idpreps pic.twitter.com/IrmYi3KSBO— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
66’- a Rubio chance is saved. Still 2-1 #csfish over #blissbears #idpreps pic.twitter.com/ycYDrMcYL4— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
72’-Rubio’s quick free kick is saved. #idpreps #blissbears #csfish pic.twitter.com/EBlrAXM98C— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
78’- desperation from Rubio. No go, though. #blissbears #idpreps pic.twitter.com/MlXRmSCXZF— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) October 20, 2018
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.