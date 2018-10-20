Try 1 month for 99¢
3A state title game: Bliss vs. SVCS

Bliss' Saul Valencia (20) and Sun Valley Community School's Peter Morawitz fight for possession during the 3A boys soccer state title game Saturday at the Sunway Soccer Complex in Twin Falls. SVCS won 3-1.

 Photo by Kelly Magee

TWIN FALLS — Tension was rising at the Sunway Soccer Complex on Saturday as the minutes slowly ticked by. Holding onto a two-goal lead over Bliss, the Sun Valley Community School boys soccer team knew it was inching closer to lifting the 3A state championship trophy.

Head coach Richard Whitelaw yelled out, minute by minute, how much time remained as the players attempted to keep cool heads on the pitch and see out the win.

Once and for all, that final whistle came, and the Cutthroats mobbed one another near midfield, celebrating a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over the Bears and its first state title since 1999.

"It's been a long time coming," Whitelaw said. "We should have won a few before then. Great ending."

The Bears, who finished the season with a 12-4-5 record (all four losses were to SVCS), suffered their second straight loss in the state title match. But for a moment, it looked like their game to win.

After threatening with an early free kick and shot from distance, Bliss senior Steven Rubio stood over another free kick, about 35 yards from goal, in the 14th minute. Rubio, who scored four of his team's six tournament goals heading into the final, sent a screamer over Cutthroat keeper Meeks Sanchez-duPont's outstretched arm and in.

Rubio said he knew the free kick was in the moment it left his foot.

The Cutthroats (20-2) knew Rubio's ability from free kicks, but were helpless to stop that one.

"We knew their only opportunity was going to be on a free kick," SVCS defender Henry Cherp said. "We knew to play clean. We had a little trouble with it, but then we picked it up and got it done."

The Bears held strong on defense for the next 14 minutes, but the Cutthroats finally broke through. Junior forward Ridley Lindstrom latched onto a bouncing ball, dribbled through two Bliss defenders and hit a left-footed shot low and into the far corner for an impressive solo equalizer.

Lindstrom said it was the best and most exciting goal of his career.

Four minutes later, the Cutthroats struck again. Junior forward Cash Dart hit a slightly scuffed shot that Bliss Keeper Alan Cordova reacted to late, perhaps thinking it was heading wide. Instead, it trickled in, and the Cutthroats had turned the game on its head, taking a 2-1 lead into halftime.

"When they got to 2-1, it deflated us," Bliss head coach Brent Bjornn said. "I figured we'd play a lot like we did, but they made a couple plays."

The second half was mostly neutral, as the Cutthroats controlled possession, but the Bears had the occasional chance with Rubio on the counter. No goals would materialize for the senior, though.

Rubio was frustrated by Cherp and his fellow center back, junior Shea Brokaw, throughout the match. Cherp said with little doubt that the Cutthroat defense is the best in the state.

Meanwhile, Lindstrom made the Bliss defense pay one more time with his second score, putting the game out of Bliss' reach with six minutes to play.

When the final whistle sounded, a thrilled and relieved Cutthroats team celebrated as the Bears bowed their heads. Rubio took pride in what Bliss was able to accomplish, despite falling short.

"It's been special," Rubio said. "We lost a lot of seniors from last year and we were able to get it together throughout the season. Our record wasn't that great but we knew going into districts, wherever we were seeded at, the team we'd face would have trouble beating us."

For the Cutthroats, whose four seniors — Cherp, fellow captain Peter Morawitz, Jake Blackburn and Hunter Diehl — suffered title game losses in 2015 and 2016 before a third-place game exit last season, this triumph is particularly special. 

Whitelaw labeled Cherp and Morawitz both winners of his "man of the match," adding how crucial they were to the squad. Cherp said this group of players was by far his favorite over his four years.

Morawitz said knowing this was his last go-around with the Cutthroats was "a whole different feeling," giving him all the motivation he needed and leading to their first state title in nearly 20 years.

The senior midfielder acknowledged the bittersweet nature of his final game as a Cutthroat, but that won't take away from what he labeled the best feeling in the world.

"It can't be better than this," Morawitz said.

