CSI, high school sporting events among first coronavirus cancellations in Idaho
TWIN FALLS — As the coronavirus rocks the sports world by affecting play from all of the United State's major sports leagues, some cancellations are starting to hit home in Idaho.

The College of Southern Idaho announced Thursday afternoon that all of its weekend athletic events would be canceled. This includes home baseball games against Utah State's club team and home softball games against Snow College. Both of those events were planned to be double-headers set for Friday and Saturday.

The CSI rodeo, also set to take place in Twin Falls on Friday and Saturday, has been cancelled as well.

CSI's administration was in contact with other officials from the Scenic West Athletic Conference on Thursday afternoon, and more information on the future of the spring sports season is expected to be released soon.

Two high school spring sports events, the Buck's Bags Invitational baseball tournament, which includes Magic Valley teams and was set for March 26-28 in the Treasure Valley, has been cancelled, as well as the Win the Pitch Softball tournament in the Treasure Valley on March 27-28. Both were multi-site tournaments.

The North Idaho College statewide all-star basketball games scheduled for Friday in Couer d'Alene have been cancelled, too. The boys game was set to feature four Magic Valley boys players — Kimberly's Dawson Cummins, Camas County's Trey Smith, Wood River's Johnny Radford and Burley's Jace Whiting. All four players played in the District IV all-star game on Wednesday night in Jerome.

The new coronavirus can live in the air for several hours and on some surfaces for as long as two to three days, tests by U.S. government and other scientists have found.

