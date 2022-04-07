Cruz control: Lita Burgara-Cruz named girls wrestler of the year

RUPERT — When it comes to wrestling, Lita Burgara-Cruz is just as good as the boys.

In fact, she’s better than most. For a girl competing in a male-dominated sport, Burgara-Cruz’s skill is a testament to her determination.

“The only way I could beat the guys was with technique,” she said. “I had to learn a lot just to keep up with them because I knew I wasn’t going to beat their strength.”

With more than a decade of training on the mats, Burgara-Cruz has had a lot of time to hone her skills.

Rick Stimpson, head girls’ coach at Minico High School, remembers meeting Burgara-Cruz at a young age.

“She’s been in the room since she was in diapers,” he said.

Unfortunately for Burgara-Cruz, not a lot of other girls shared her interest in the sport. This made tournaments particularly challenging for her.

“In Idaho, I didn’t have much competition with girls,” she said. “I always had to wrestle the guys.”

This meant training extra hard to outmaneuver her opponents. With a disadvantage on strength, Burgara-Cruz focused her attention on skill.

Pretty soon, practice began to pay off.

“She was pretty dominant in junior high, even amongst the boys,” coach Stimpson said. “They were scared of her.”

By the time she hit high school, Burgara-Cruz was a seasoned competitor.

She still wrestled the boys, but at the end of each season Burgara-Cruz was able to compete in the Girls State Wrestling Tournament. This tournament was not sanctioned by the Idaho High School Activities Association, but it did allow Burgara-Cruz to claim a state championship.

Actually, it allowed her to claim three.

With her senior year came the announcement of girls’ wrestling with the IHSAA. For the first time in her life, Burgara-Cruz would be able to compete in a sanctioned high school state wrestling tournament against other girls.

In an 11-0 decision against American Falls sophomore Allistar Dillow, Burgara-Cruz claimed the first ever girls’ 106 pound state championship. She was the only girl in the Magic Valley to win a state title.

Although unofficially, Burgara-Cruz also joins the elite group of four-time state champions. It is an achievement only four other wrestlers have ever accomplished in the 4A division, according to the IHSAA website.

Burgara-Cruz set out at the start of the season with the goal of becoming a four-time state champion, but she didn’t believe anyone would recognize it as a big accomplishment.

“If you’re a guy who wrestles and takes it four times it’s huge, but if you’re a girl and you win state, it’s kind of small,” she said.

Her assessment of the significance of her accomplishments could not have been more wrong.

“I was not ready for this much attention,” Burgara-Cruz said with a smile.

Through years of hard work, Burgara-Cruz earned the respect of her male teammates, but for the most part she felt like her accomplishments largely went unnoticed. Now she’s being celebrated and admired by strangers.

“Not that long ago this girl messaged me on Instagram saying that I’m an inspiration and she wants to be like me when she grows up,” Burgara-Cruz said. “I didn’t think that I’d be that big of a deal. It’s a very interesting feeling knowing that people actually look up to me.”

Burgara-Cruz plans to continue playing sports in college. Right now she is a three-sport athlete, competing in soccer, wrestling and track. She’s received scholarship offers for all three sports, but given the choice she’d like to pursue wrestling.

The only challenge is finding an offer that matches her educational goals.

“I’d love to major in art,” she said.

Burgara-Cruz is still hopeful an offer will come along that marries her educational and athletic aspirations. Until then, she’ll continue to search for the right fit.

“As long as I’ve known Lita, she’s wanted to wrestle in college,” coach Stimpson said. “We just have to find one that has the art program as well.”

Wherever she ends up going, and whatever she decides to do, Stimpson is confident in her ability to push past whatever roadblocks she might face. After all, it’s what she’s done her entire life.

“She’s going to be successful because that’s what she does,” he said.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0