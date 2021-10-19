Crossing the midfield: A look back at the 2021 high school soccer season

TWIN FALLS — Stepping onto the grass, a cold wisp of wind cuts through the field.

The noise of the fans fades away, leaving nothing but what exists within the four lines of play. All that remains is the steady, rhythmic beating of your heart. The whistle sounds, almost unexpectedly, even though you’ve been anticipating it since you first walked on to the pitch.

The ball is moving.

A blur of checkered black and white bounces across the field. From the sidelines your coach is screaming to press the ball, to cut the lane.

Behind you, the keeper is shouting directions as they analyze your opponents. Number 23 is strong on the right, but weak on their left. A potential passing lane you could exploit.

You’re running now, dribbling the ball between your feet as you progress down the field.

You cross midfield. There’s no going back now.

Everything you need and everything that stands in your way is right in front of you.

At the end lies a goal, one you’ve worked all season to achieve.

