Crossing the midfield: A look back at the 2021 high school soccer season

TWIN FALLS — Stepping onto the grass, a cold wisp of wind cuts through the field.
The noise of the fans fades away, leaving nothing but what exists within the four lines of play. All that remains is the steady, rhythmic beating of your heart. The whistle sounds, almost unexpectedly, even though you’ve been anticipating it since you first walked on to the pitch.
The ball is moving.
A blur of checkered black and white bounces across the field. From the sidelines your coach is screaming to press the ball, to cut the lane.
Behind you, the keeper is shouting directions as they analyze your opponents. Number 23 is strong on the right, but weak on their left. A potential passing lane you could exploit.
You’re running now, dribbling the ball between your feet as you progress down the field.
You cross midfield. There’s no going back now.
Everything you need and everything that stands in your way is right in front of you.
At the end lies a goal, one you’ve worked all season to achieve.
The 2021 high school soccer season is coming to an end. With district tournaments behind them, some teams prepare for state while others say goodbye to their seniors.
The year has brought highs and lows for many teams with stories on both sides of the ball.
Kimberly girls beat Sun Valley Community School, marking the Cutthroats first conference loss in a decade.
Jerome boys are undefeated in their season with eight conference wins and four ties. They’ll look for their shot at the state title this year, something they haven’t achieved since 2013.
Similarly, the Twin Falls girls have gone undefeated in conference play. They enter the state tournament on a 17 game winning streak.
In 3A boys, Sun Valley will attempt to defend their title for the third straight year in a row.
The IHSAA State Soccer tournament will be held Thursday through Saturday in Caldwell. 4A will compete at Brother’s Field and 3A games will be held at Vallivue High School.
All championship matches will take place on Saturday at Middleton High School.
While preparing for the state tournaments, Times-News photographers took some time to look back at a season of competitive play, sportsmanship and athleticism. Here are some of their best images from the year.