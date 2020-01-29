{{featured_button_text}}
XC - Great Basin Conference Championship Meet

Twin Falls' Mattalyn Geddes races down a hill during the Great Basin Conference Championship meet Oct. 18, 2017, at CSI in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls High School senior Mattalyn Geddes is no stranger to repeating feats, considering she has won multiple state championships in cross-country and track, as well as Times-News girls runner of the year awards.

She can add another repeat honor to her list. She is now the Idaho Gatorade girls cross-country runner of the year for the second straight year. The award recognizes the top runner in the state, regardless of classification.

Geddes won her third straight individual state championship in cross-country this year with a time of 17:30.09, which was nearly 40 seconds faster than the next-closest finisher. Her time was easily the best of any runner in Class 5A, too.

The senior has also competed at the Nike Cross Northwest Regionals and Nationals each of the past two years. She placed fifth in the Northwest region this year and 22nd at the national race. She finished with a time of 18:07.9 at nationals, a slower time than her standard, though rainy and muddy conditions slowed all of the runners down. 

Geddes hit her personal best time this year at the district championship meet, finishing with a mark of 17:27.6.

“It’s good to know that I’ve continued to progress and become better as a runner, and that my hard work has paid off,” Geddes told the Times-News in December.

The Bruins finished third as a team at state, and it took a team-wide effort, younger and older, to get it done. Seniors Brinlee Garling (12th) and Lara Maccabee (28th) followed Geddes, and sophomore Jennaveve Bingham (41st) and Andrea Maccabee (54th) were not far behind.

“Our team did super well. That was really exciting,” Geddes said. “It was fun, especially when you have a lot of young girls on the team, to let them experience that their first year.”

