Gooding Invite

Gooding's Owen Rogers takes first place in the Gooding Invite Oct. 15 at the Gooding Golf Course and Country Club.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

GOODING — Gooding High School's Owen Rogers led the way for Class 3A's top boys cross country team from the Magic Valley. 

But you won't find Rogers, the Times-News' pick for boys cross-country runner of the year, touting his own accomplishments. First of all, he is just a junior and says he has more work to do next year. Second, he points to a team-wide effort as the reason behind Gooding's success.

"Our top three runners were in the top end of the state," Rogers said. "It was awesome that they helped carry the team, but without our fourth and fifth guys performing all season long, and without our sixth and seventh guys pushing hard in practice, we wouldn't have been where we were and finished where we did."

Gooding placed second at state behind Sugar-Salem, and Rogers finished third overall with a time of 16:21.50. That was a four-spot improvement from his seventh-place finish at the state meet as a sophomore. 

Behind Rogers, Tegan Baumann placed eighth and Carter McLaughlin placed 13th.

"It might have shown up as our top three guys being the ones that really were the head guys in the state, but this year our training was a lot harder and a lot more intense," Rogers said. "Everyone on our team improved throughout the season and got drastically better."

But team effort aside, Rogers had an impressive season on his own accord.

The athlete improved throughout the season and reached a personal record of 16:12 on his home course at the Gooding Invite on Oct. 15. The next week, he ran away with the Class 3A District IV title, beating out Buhl's Daniel Butler by nearly 40 seconds.

He performed well at the state meet, but thought there was more he could have done.

"I think I did well, but I think I could have done better," Rogers said. "At state, I got third when I was trying to get anywhere in the top three, and I had beat the other two guys previously."

Rogers stays active year-round. He plays basketball in the winter and runs track in the spring, where he has seen his share of success as well. He's hoping to win both the 1600 and 3200 meters at this spring's state meet.

Then, once track is over, he begins training for cross-country season in June or July.

The junior is looking to run in college, and he's had plenty of schools reach out to him already. He said he will probably serve his two-year mission for his Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before he starts his collegiate career.

But Rogers is not focused on the more distant future right now. He said there is more work to be done with his high school team next season.

"As I look, I'm just focused on next season and rebuilding out team for next year," he said. "I think we can still give it a run placing at state."

