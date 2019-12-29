TWIN FALLS — There isn't much mystery surrounding who should be the Times-News girls cross-country runner of the year.
Twin Falls High School senior Mattalyn Geddes has won the award the past two years, and 2019 is no different. What also did not change for Geddes is that she finished the season on top, yet again.
Geddes earned her third straight Class 4A individual state championship this year. She finished with a time of 17:30.09, nearly 40 seconds faster than the next-closest finisher.
For as dominant of a runner as she is, it's not so much about the individual accomplishments for Geddes.
The Bruins finished third as a team at state, and it took a team-wide effort, younger and older, to get it done. Seniors Brinlee Garling (12th) and Lara Maccabee (28th) followed Geddes, and sophomore Jennave Bingham (41st) and Andrea Maccabee (54th) were not far behind.
"Our team did super well. That was really exciting," Geddes said. "It was fun, especially when you have a lot of young girls on the team, to let them experience that their first year."
The senior hit her personal record time of 17:27.6 at the 2019 district championship meet. She said the improvement she's made throughout her career has been satisfying to experience.
"It's good to know that I've continued to progress and become better as a runner, and that my hard work has paid off," she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Geddes stands on her own not only in Class 4A, but also in the entire state. Her state title-winning time in 2019 was 12 seconds faster than the top time in Class 5A.
The rising athlete has displayed her talent outside of Idaho, too. She placed fifth at the Nike Cross Northwest Regionals in November to qualify for the national race. She placed 22nd in that race with a (relatively) slower time of 18:07.9.
But it wasn't the first time she had competed at such a high level. She finished ninth in the nation at nationals last year.
The conditions at this year's national finals in Portland, Oregon, were far from ideal, though.
"It didn't go as well as I was hoping it would, but it was still great. I definitely learned from my experience," Geddes said. "It was a lot different, especially with the conditions. The course was super muddy, which made it a lot harder to run. Everyone's times were slower."
Still, Geddes has more than left her mark on Twin Falls' cross-country program. She is also a multiple-time state champion in track. She will compete for more state titles this spring.
After she graduates, Geddes plans on going to college to run for Utah State.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.