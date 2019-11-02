State cross country results
GIRLS
Team scoring: 1. Idaho Falls, 65; 2. Bishop Kelly, 88; 3. Twin Falls, 114; 4. Skyline, 143; 5. Kuna, 147; 6. Pocatello, 152; 7. Preston, 178; 8. Nampa, 220; 9. Century, 244; 10. Sandpoint, 261; 11. Shelley, 269; 12. Moscow, 281; 13. Jerome, 283; 14. Middleton, 300; 15. Vallivue, 382.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls, 17:30; 2. Alivia Johnson, Bonneville, 18:17.58; 3. Sariah Harrison, Skyline, 18:30.05; 4. Alexia Corona, 18:38.64; 5. Andie Bell, Preston, 18:43.05; 6. Bailey Bird, Pocatello, 18:50.05; 7. Hannah Kohler, Idaho Falls, 18:57.35; 8. Cassandra Vasquez, Nampa, 18:58.01; 9. Charlize Lawson, Mountain Home, 19:02.67; 10. Anna Ranieri, Bishop Kelly, 19:09.80.
Other area runners: 12. Brinlee Garlin, Twin Falls, 19:13.83; 25. Elizabeth Lipman, Wood River, 19:44.69; 28. Lara Maccabee, Twin Falls, 20:01.50; 41. Jennaveve Bingham, Twin Falls, 20:33.90; 42. Talin Stimpson, Minico, 20:34.83; 51. Ashley Cook, Jerome, 20:48.21; 52. Skyla Bingham, Twin Falls, 20:51.72; 54. Andrea Maccabee, Twin Falls, 20:53.74; 59. Amaya Thomas, Jerome, 20:57.06; 70. Jaycee Yost, Jerome, 221:14.81; 72. Sarah Rushing, Jerome, 21:20.76; 80. Alayna Geddes, Twin Falls, 21:27.09; 105: Emma Jaro, Jerome, 22:35.50; 113. RaeLee Driscoll, Jerome, 23:52.40.
Team scoring: 1. Sugar-Salem, 27; 2. Timberlake, 98; 3. Filer, 106; 4. Kimberly, 118; 5. Teton, 121; 6. Snake River, 128; 7. Priest River Lamanna, 190; 8. Fruitland, 196; 9. Bonners Ferry, 240; 10. Weiser, 264.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Sarenady Price, Sugar-Salem, 19:29.10; 2. Jaresa Jackson, Sugar-Salem, 19:40.97; 3. Emma Hillam, Fruitland, 19:50.30; 4. Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly, 19:54.33; 5. Sara Bagley, Teton, 19:57.02; 6. Liz Elder, Filer, 20:06.07; 7. Taya Brewer, Sugar-Salem, 20:08.60; 8. Ryley Klingler, Sugar-Salem, 20:08.94; 9. Ethnie Hamblin, Sugar-Salem, 20:11.57; 10. Annika Rantala, Priest River Lamanna, 20:24.30.
Other area runners: 14. Kennedi Cope, Gooding, 20:41.86; 16. Carrie Cook, Filer, 20:45.11; 19. Christa Elder, Filer, 20:49.67; 25. Lucy Whitney, Kimberly, 21:12.27; 28. Valeria Wences, Buhl, 21:21.77; 33. Reece Garey, Kimberly, 21:42.40; 37. Maya Kelsey, Filer, 21:54.06; 38. Shelby Moeller, Kimberly, 21:56.57; 43. Ashlynn Humphreys, Kimberly, 22:39.82; 49. Brinley Wright, Kimberly, 22:53.71; 51. Madison Pedrow, Filer, 23:03.29; 60. Janey Cress, Kimberly, 23:38.04; 62. Kailee Roberts, Filer, 23:39.69; 67. Lilly Godfrey, Filer, 24:28.40.
Team scoring: 1. Soda Springs, 49; 2. Bear Lake, 67; 3. Salmon, 90; 4. Melba, 102; 5. McCall-Donnelly, 109; 6. Cole Valley Christian, 143; 7. West Jefferson, 175; 8. Ririe, 195; 9. Declo, 228.
Area runners: 17. Jessica Duran, Wendell, 20:11.63; 47. Caitlyn Stokes, Declo, 22:24.98; 53. Courtney Schroeder, Declo, 22:45.11; 54. Amelia Christensen, Declo, 22:46.26; 59. Jaylee Harris, Declo, 23:21.05; 65. Ella Sharp, Declo, 25:24.21; 69. Julia Ruiz, Declo, 28:10.83.
Team scoring: Oakley, 45; 2. The Ambrose School, 90; 3. Victory Charter, 93; 4. Valley, 124; 5. Logos, 136; 6. Troy, 149; 7. Rockland, 155; 8. Grace, 179; 9. Butte County, 181; 10. Deary, 187.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Britta Holmberg, The Ambrose School, 19:01; 2. Kaybree Christensen, Raft River, 19:11.29; 3. Karlee Christensen, Raft River, 19:18.67; 4. Cameron Moore, The Ambrose School, 19:27.15; 5. Keely Cranney, Oakley, 19:30.42; 6. Sydney Palmer Leger, Community School, 19:32.74; 7. Emree Larson, Oakley, 19:50.04; 8. Natalya Babcock, Butte County, 19:55.79; 9. Amanda Lee, Liberty Charter, 20:01.14; 10. Kamber Smith, Rockland, 20:11.81.
Other area runners: 11. Analine Gonzalez, Valley, 20:12.40; 17. Chochie Whittle, Oakley, 20:51.06; 19. Caitlyn Whitaker, Valley, 21:15.61; 21. Jazmin Van Tassell, Dietrich, 21:28.30; 22. Allee Larson, Oakley, 21:37.13; 26. Hope Payton, Oakley, 21:50.91; 27. Azlyn Gillette, Oakley, 21:56.19; 43; Kelbi Lewis, Valley, 22:56.90; 47. Sharon Lara, Oakley, 23:00.85; 48. Hannah Buschhorn, Valley, 23:01.52; 59. Vicky Chaires, Valley, 24:32.84; 71. Mackenzie Dimond, Valley, 26.53.59; 73. Makenna Kohtz, Valley, 27.34.44.
BOYS
Team scoring: 1. Idaho Falls, 54; 2. Preston, 75; 3. Kuna, 77; 4. Pocatello, 142; 5. Sandpoint, 168; 6. Blackfoot, 172; 7. Skyline, 226; 8. Ridgevue, 234; 9. Bishop Kelly, 247; 10. Vallivue, 247; 11. Century, 249; 12. Twin Falls, 267; 13. Jerome, 275; 14. Moscow, 344; 15. Caldwell, 396.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Zac Bright, Idaho Falls, 15:23.30; 2. Russell Richardson, Kuna, 15:25.88; 3. Mitchell Athay, Idaho Falls, 15:30.48; 4. Riley Reid, Preston, 15:39.81; 5. Kobe Yost, Jerome, 15:45.27; 6. Sam Jeppsen, Preston, 15:49.38; 7. Tyler Mesaros, Bishop Kelly, 15:50.46; 8. Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge, 15:56.29; 9. Edison Leffler, Preston, 16:00.63; 10. Jacob Criddle, Mountain Home, 16:02.48.
Other area runners: 11. Jacob DeTemple Burley, 16:02.89; 18. Payson Bingham, Twin Falls, 16:09.42; 37. George Showers, Jerome, 16:37.64; 44. Matthew Withers, Twin Falls, 16:46.64; 78. Benjamin Schenk, Twin Falls, 17:38.02; 79. Blake Crandall, Twin Falls, 17:38.74; 80. Stockton Stevens, Twin Falls, 17:39.40; 82. Harrison Clegg, Jerome, 17:40.01; 84. Joshua Bell, Twin Falls, 17:42.33; 87. Drake Driscoll, Jerome, 17:44.14; 92. Daniel Osborne, Jerome, 17:57.76; 98. Juan Garcia, Jerome, 18:15.14; 99. James Wright, Twin Falls, 18:16.32; 104; Eli Steele, Jerome, 18:33.80.
Team scoring: 1. Sugar-Salem, 36; 2. Gooding, 79; 3. Snake River, 103; 4. Teton, 133; 5. Timberlake, 136; 6. Parma, 146; 7. Buhl, 167; 8. Fruitland, 178; 9. Homedale, 248; 10. Kellogg, 263; 11. Bonners Ferry, 273.
Top 10 finishers: 1. Logan Hunt, Timberlake, 15:48.36; 2. Kaysen Klingler, Sugar-Salem, 16:14.89; 3. Owen Rogers, Gooding, 16:21.50; 4. Lorenzo High, Snake River, 16:24.54; 5. Daniel Butler, Buhl, 16:27.97; 6. Parker Galbraith, Sugar-Salem, 16:37.04; 7. Tanner Dupree, Sugar-Salem, 16:50.86; 8. Tegan Baumann, Gooding, 16:53.23; 9. Lincoln High, Snake River, 16:54.36; 10. Brigham Dalling, Sugar-Salem, 16:58.24.
Other area runners: 13. Carter McLaughlin, Gooding, 17:04.95; 17. Henry Coombs, Kimberly, 17:13.59; 22. Keith Needham, Gooding, 17:40.83; 37. Gardner Davis, Gooding, 18:18.90; 39. Josh Loveless, Buhl, 18:21.46; 40. Kade Orr, Buhl, 18:23.25; 43. Adam Atkinson, Buhl, 18:30.74; 48. Jake Kelsey, Buhl, 18:33.90; 51. Carter Bohm, Buhl, 18:41.49; 53. Josh Satterfield, Kimberly, 18:47.34; 61. Kenny Anderson, Gooding, 19:00.99; 64. John Moya, Buhl, 19:07.76; 68. Easton Utz, Gooding, 20:09.92.
Team scoring: 1. Salmon, 22; 2. Soda Springs, 72; 3. McCall-Donnelly, 108; 4. West Side, 112; 5. Cole Valley Christian, 117; 6. Melba, 153; 7. North Fremont, 161; 8. Declo, 197.
Area runners: 24. Duncan Blackmon, Declo, 17:17.91; 44. Austin Hoopes, Declo, 18:15.36; 48. Jon Anderson, Declo, 18:41.20; 50. James Allred, Declo, 18:51.15; 54. Carter Littledike, Declo, 19:05.94; 55. Kyle Harper, Declo, 19:09.64; 62. Tyler Andersen, Declo, 20:07.57.
Team scoring: 1. Liberty Charter, 55; 2. Logos, 79; 3. Victory Charter, 82; 4. Valley, 116; 5. The Ambrose School, 139; 6. Grace, 192; 7. Oakley, 218; 8. Greenleaf Friends, 218; 9. Butte Country, 230; 10. Leadore, 232; 11. Leadore, 232; 11. Rimrock, 272; 12. Potlach, 288; 13. Clearwater Valley, 309.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Caleb Hamblin, Liberty Charter, 15:31; 2. Johnny Hagenbuch, Community School, 15:54.21; 3. Daniel Dixon, Greenleaf Friends, 16:10.65; 4. Garrett Christensen, Valley, 16:16.36; 5. Connor Gardner, Liberty Charter, 16:21.76; 6. Ian Stockett, Victory Charter, 16:31.59; 7. Kyle Christensen, Valley, 16:48.19; 8. Leo Magana, Oakley, 16:50.03; 9. Leland McAbee, The Ambrose School, 16:51.11; 10. Carson Seller, Timberline, 16:51.35.
Other area runners: 18. Isaac Knudson, Castleford, 17:34.54; 22. Alejandro Recendez, Valley, 17:53.26; 37. Clay Kent, Richfield, 18:21.68; 46. Luiz Juarez, Oakley, 18:39.66; 54. Gavin Hyde, Valley, 18:54.46; 55. Jadon Johnson, Valley, 18:57.99; 62. Bray Hansen, Oakley, 19:17.85; 71. Vladimir Lara, Oakley, 20:18.59; 73. Ammon Jenks, Oakley, 20:19.85; 75. Omar Campos, Valley, 20:32.27; 82. Jackson Fife, Valley, 21:20.24; 88. Dalton Hunter, Oakley, 21:59.79; 89. Lucas Wells, Oakley, 21:59.88.
Men’s basketball
Scottsdale CC 88, CSI 81: CSI dropped to 1-1 on the year with the loss. Maurice Barnett scored 24 points, Kendall McHugh had 20, and Mike Hood and Nehemie Kabeya had 13 and 10 points respectively.
Women’s basketball
Cochise 63, CSI 58: The Golden Eagles fell to 1-1 after the loss. Petra Farka led CSI with 15 points and added six rebounds and four assists, and Macie Knapp added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Volleyball
CSI 3, Salt Lake CC 1: The Golden Eagles finished the regular season with a 24-26, 32-30, 25-22, 25-21 win over the 16th-ranked team in the nation. Sean Garvin sparked the offense with 33 assists, Kylie Baumert had 32 digs, and Payton Spoja finished with 17 kills and 14 digs. Alexis Mareko added 11 kills and 11 blocks, and Letarona Mose had 14 kills.
CSI will now prepare for the Region 18 Tournament, which begins next Friday.,
