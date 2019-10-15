GOODING — The Gooding boys defended their home turf well on Tuesday in the Gooding Invite meet at the Gooding Golf Course.
The Senators easily took the top team spot and had four runners finish inside the top 10. They are currently the second-ranked team in Class 3A behind Sugar-Salem as the regular season ends.
Junior Owen Rogers led the Senators with the first overall finish of 16:12 — a personal record for him by eight seconds.
"We practice on this course, and it's not one I would typically PR on, but I just had a good race," Rogers said. "We rested for this race and peaked for it. The weather helped, it was a nice day, and I just felt great."
Rogers finished 18 seconds ahead of Valley's Garrett Christensen, the second-place runner. Tegan Baumann was fifth overall for Gooding at 17:30, Carter McLaughlin finished seventh at 17:41, and Keith Needham placed eighth with a time of 17:51. Gardner Davis added a 17th-place finish with a mark of 18:39.
The Senators, along with several other of the teams at Tuesday's meet, had plenty of time to rest before hitting the course. The Clear Lake Classic in Buhl, which was scheduled for Oct. 9, was canceled due to high winds. Gooding had not run since the Bob Conley Invitational on Oct. 3, where Rogers matched his previous personal-best time of 16:20. He placed seventh at last year's state meet with another 16:20 finish.
Kimberly placed second as a team, led by a pair of top-20 finishers. Bradley Beaver was 14th with a time of 18:28, and Hank Hopkins ran an 18:41 to place 19th.
Buhl placed third, just two points ahead of the Bulldogs. Daniel Butler finished third overall with a time of 16:50.
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Freshman Kyle Christensen of Valley placed fourth at 17:05.
On the girls' side, the Raft River sister duo of Kaybree and Karlee Christensen took first and second place. Kaybree earned a convincing first-place win with a time of 18:48, which was 48 seconds faster than Karlee's time of 19:36.
But from a team standpoint, Oakley came on strong for the win. They beat out second-place Kimberly by 21 points, led by Keely Cranney (third place, 20:17) and Emree Larson (fourth place, 20:22).
Kimberly also had two top-10 finishers. Brinley Humphreys was fifth at 20:33, and Reece Garey was 10th at 21:30.
Filer rounded out the top three and trailed Kimberly by one team point. Liz Elder led the way with an eighth-place finish (21:04).
With the regular season over and district meets set to begin next week, Rogers said he likes where his team is at in its pursuit of Sugar-Salem, the defending state champions.
"We're looking to beat Sugar, but they just have the numbers on us; they're a lot bigger of a school," Rogers said. "But we're getting there. I think we can get them by state. We're just going to push hard through districts and be rested for state and be ready to run our best."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.