2019 ALL DISTRICT DIVISION IV CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS (GREAT BASIN)
Runner of the year
GIRLS
Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls 17:27.6
BOYS
Riley Reid, Preston 15:30.8
GIRLS FIRST TEAM
District Finish Times (In top 15)
Andi Bell, Preston 18:44.80
Bailey Bird, Pocatello 19:11.20
Kaybree Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:12.00
Brinlee Garling, Twin Falls 19:14.00
Aleece Kirkham, Pocatello 19:25.60
Karlee Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:26.00
Ava Patterson, Century 19:37.70
BOYS FIRST TEAM
District Finish Times (In top 15)
Kobe Yost, Jerome 15:31.90
Sam Jeppsen, Preston 15:38.70
Dallin Bird, Pocatello 15:38.80
Shane Gard, Pocatello 15:48.40
Edison Leffler, Preston 15:50.90
Brevin Vaughan, Pocatello 15:56.90
Jacob DeTemple, Burley 15:59.10
GIRLS SECOND TEAM
Jordan Olcott, Century 19:40.30
Charlize Lawson, Mtn Home 19:43.20
Mickayla Robertson, Preston 19:47.10
Sulette Ferreyra, Pocatello 19:57.20
Sydney Palmer Leger, Com Schl 20:10.00
Keely Cranney, Oakley 20:13.0
Lizzy Lipman, WRHS 20:15.20
BOYS SECOND TEAM
Jacob Criddle, Mtn Home 16:00.50
Ryker Holtzen, Cnyn Rdg 16:01.40
Payson Bingham, Twin Falls 16:07.90
Xander Thompson, Century 16:18.10
Johnny Hagenbuch, Com Schl 16:24.00
Josh Harrison, Preston 16:24.30
Garrett Hale, Preston 16:25.40
ALL STATE DIVISION IV CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS (STATE FINISH TIMES BY DIVISION, TOP 20)
GIRLS 1A
Kaybree Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:11.29
Karlee Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:18.67
Keely Cranney, Oakley 19:30.42
Sydney Palmer Leger, Com Schl 19:32.74
Emree Larson, Oakley 19:50.04
Analine Gonzalez, Valley 20:12.40
Chochie Whittle, Oakley 20:51.00
Caitlyn Whitaker, Valley 21:15.61
BOYS 1A
Johnny Hagenbuch, Com Schl 15:54.21
Garrett Christensen, Valley 16:16.36
Kyle Christensen, Valley 16:48.19
Leo Magana Oakley, 16:54.14
Isaac Knudson, Castleford 17:34.54
GIRLS 2A
Jessica Duran, Wendell 20:11.63
GIRLS 3A
Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly 19:54.33
Liz Edler, Filer 20:06.07
Kennedi Cope, Gooding 20:41.86
Carrie Cook, Filer 20:45.11
Christa Edler, Filer 20:49.36
BOYS 3A
Owen Rogers, Gooding 16:21.50
Daniel Butler, Buhl 16:27.97
Tegan Baumann, Gooding 16:53.23
Carter McLaughlin, Gooding 17:04.95
Henry Coombs, Kimberly 17:13.59
GIRLS 4A
Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls 17:30.09
Andi Bell, Preston 18:43.05
Bailey Bird, Pocatello 18:50.05
Charlize Lawson, Mtn Home 19:02.67
Brinley Garling, Twin Falls 19:13.83
Aleece Kirkham, Pocatello 19:20.15
BOYS 4A
Riley Reid, Preston 15:39.81
Kobe Yost, Jerome 15:45.27
Sam Jeppsen, Preston 15:49.38
Ryker Holtzen, Cnyn Rdg 15:56.29
Edison Leffler, Preston 16:00.63
Jacob Criddle, Mtn Home 16:02.48
Jacob DeTemple, Burley 16:02.61
Brevin Vaughan, Pocatello 16:04.59
Payson Bingham, Twin Falls 16:09.42
Shane Gard, Pocatello 16:11.52
