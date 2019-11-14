{{featured_button_text}}
Gooding Invite

Girls compete in the Gooding Invite Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Gooding Golf Course and Country Club.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

2019 ALL DISTRICT DIVISION IV CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS (GREAT BASIN)

Runner of the year

GIRLS

Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls 17:27.6

BOYS

Riley Reid, Preston 15:30.8

GIRLS FIRST TEAM

District Finish Times (In top 15)

Andi Bell, Preston 18:44.80

Bailey Bird, Pocatello 19:11.20

Kaybree Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:12.00

Brinlee Garling, Twin Falls 19:14.00

Aleece Kirkham, Pocatello 19:25.60

Karlee Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:26.00

Ava Patterson, Century 19:37.70

BOYS FIRST TEAM

District Finish Times (In top 15)

Kobe Yost, Jerome 15:31.90

Sam Jeppsen, Preston 15:38.70

Dallin Bird, Pocatello 15:38.80

Shane Gard, Pocatello 15:48.40

Edison Leffler, Preston 15:50.90

Brevin Vaughan, Pocatello 15:56.90

Jacob DeTemple, Burley 15:59.10

GIRLS SECOND TEAM

Jordan Olcott, Century 19:40.30

Charlize Lawson, Mtn Home 19:43.20

Mickayla Robertson, Preston 19:47.10

Sulette Ferreyra, Pocatello 19:57.20

Sydney Palmer Leger, Com Schl 20:10.00

Keely Cranney, Oakley 20:13.0

Lizzy Lipman, WRHS 20:15.20

BOYS SECOND TEAM

Jacob Criddle, Mtn Home 16:00.50

Ryker Holtzen, Cnyn Rdg 16:01.40

Payson Bingham, Twin Falls 16:07.90

Xander Thompson, Century 16:18.10

Johnny Hagenbuch, Com Schl 16:24.00

Josh Harrison, Preston 16:24.30

Garrett Hale, Preston 16:25.40

ALL STATE DIVISION IV CROSS COUNTRY TEAMS (STATE FINISH TIMES BY DIVISION, TOP 20)

GIRLS 1A

Kaybree Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:11.29

Karlee Christensen, Raft Rvr 19:18.67

Keely Cranney, Oakley 19:30.42

Sydney Palmer Leger, Com Schl 19:32.74

Emree Larson, Oakley 19:50.04

Analine Gonzalez, Valley 20:12.40

Chochie Whittle, Oakley 20:51.00

Caitlyn Whitaker, Valley 21:15.61

BOYS 1A

Johnny Hagenbuch, Com Schl 15:54.21

Garrett Christensen, Valley 16:16.36

Kyle Christensen, Valley 16:48.19

Leo Magana Oakley, 16:54.14

Isaac Knudson, Castleford 17:34.54

GIRLS 2A

Jessica Duran, Wendell 20:11.63

GIRLS 3A

Brinley Humphreys, Kimberly 19:54.33

Liz Edler, Filer 20:06.07

Kennedi Cope, Gooding 20:41.86

Carrie Cook, Filer 20:45.11

Christa Edler, Filer 20:49.36

BOYS 3A

Owen Rogers, Gooding 16:21.50

Daniel Butler, Buhl 16:27.97

Tegan Baumann, Gooding 16:53.23

Carter McLaughlin, Gooding 17:04.95

Henry Coombs, Kimberly 17:13.59

GIRLS 4A

Mattalyn Geddes, Twin Falls 17:30.09

Andi Bell, Preston 18:43.05

Bailey Bird, Pocatello 18:50.05

Charlize Lawson, Mtn Home 19:02.67

Brinley Garling, Twin Falls 19:13.83

Aleece Kirkham, Pocatello 19:20.15

BOYS 4A

Riley Reid, Preston 15:39.81

Kobe Yost, Jerome 15:45.27

Sam Jeppsen, Preston 15:49.38

Ryker Holtzen, Cnyn Rdg 15:56.29

Edison Leffler, Preston 16:00.63

Jacob Criddle, Mtn Home 16:02.48

Jacob DeTemple, Burley 16:02.61

Brevin Vaughan, Pocatello 16:04.59

Payson Bingham, Twin Falls 16:09.42

Shane Gard, Pocatello 16:11.52

