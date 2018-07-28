NAMPA — An up-and-down, injury-filled legion season ended for the Twin Falls Cowboys on Saturday at the Double-A state tournament.
One day after a state-opening 20-2 loss to the Boise Gems, the Cowboys fell to the Boise Senators 2-0. Twin Falls finished its season with 26-20 record.
On Saturday, Boise scored both of its runs in the top of the fourth inning. Twin Falls loaded the bases with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Connor Root struck out to end the game.
The Senators issued three walks (one for the Cowboys) and committed three errors (none for the Cowboys), but they out-hit Twin Falls 7-3. The Cowboys also left eight runners on base (four for Boise).
Carson Walters, Cade Greenfield and Magnum Hofstetter recorded Twin Falls’ hits, all singles. Jackson Stutzman drew two walks.
Lucas Young, Twin Falls’ only senior-to-be, had another solid pitching performance. He allowed two earned runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts in five innings.
“Lucas Young pitched really well, kept them off balance,” Cowboys head coach Tim Stadelmeir said. “He had a huge summer.”
Root was one of four outgoing seniors on this year’s team, and he’s one of the two who won’t be eligible to return (Stutzman is the other). Greenfield and Anthony Scholes are both young enough to come back next summer, but neither is certain to do so.
At last week’s district tournament, Scholes fouled a ball off of his face, and the injury he suffered forced him to miss Twin Falls’ final three games. Though he’s eligible to return to the Cowboys in 2019, Stadelmeir said it’s unlikely. Scholes is headed to Gonzaga University on an academic scholarship, with no plans to play baseball.
“He’s kinda been our quiet leader. ... We’re gonna lose his versatility and leadership,” Stadelmeir said. “He’s such a smart kid. I guess that’s why he’s getting an academic scholarship to Gonzaga.”
Stutzman is in the same boat after accepting an academic scholarship from Boise State. Root will pitch for the College of Idaho, and Greenfield will play for Concordia-Portland.
Root hardly pitched all summer due to a UCL sprain, but he was strong in the Cowboys’ state-clinching win over Minico last week and on Saturday, when he pitched the final two innings and didn’t allow a baserunner while striking out three.
Skylar Holcomb, a 2018 Twin Fall High School graduate, came back this summer. He’ll return to the College of Southern Idaho this year as a sophomore with a focus on pitching, but he was limited on the mound with the Cowboys. He suffered an injury in his left arm, his throwing arm, last summer that led to a redshirt season with the Golden Eagles.
“Last summer didn’t end on a great note,” Stadelmeir said. “I was happy that we were able to get him back.”
Nicks, bruises, rust, youth and the absence of Scholes all contributed to Twin Falls’ two-and-out showing this weekend. But Stadelmeir was satisfied with a winning overall record and a second straight state tournament appearance.
“I was real proud of them last week. They overcame some adversity,” he said. “It just wasn’t meant to be for us.”
