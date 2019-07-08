A few mistakes stood between the Twin Falls Cowboys and winning the championship game of the Cowboys Classic Tournament Sunday at Skip Walker Field. They fell to the Reno Athletics (Nevada) for the second time in three days, this time by a score of 3-1, and took second place in the tournament.
“We just made a couple of mistakes and we didn’t get any timely hitting,” Twin Falls coach Tim Stadelmeir said. “That was the thing a couple of nights ago, too.”
Twin Falls took the early lead in the first inning. Magnum Hofstetter led the game off with a hit, then scored when Sam Hoggarth reached on an error. But the bats went quiet after that, as the team didn’t get another hit until the sixth inning and recorded just three in the game.
Lucas Young put together a strong outing on the mound for the Cowboys. He pitched a six-hit complete game using a lot of change-ups and breaking balls.
But three errors victimized Twin Falls. Reno scored two runs in the fifth to take a decisive 3-1 lead. Rylan Charles hit an RBI single to bring in one run, then a throwing error gave the Athletics their second run.
“Lucas Young didn’t deserve to lose that game,” Stadelmeir said.
Charles gave Reno a boost on both offense and defense. He went 3-for-3 and drove in two of his team’s runs, then pitched the final three innings and kept Twin Fall from making a late-game comeback.
Just like in Friday’s 6-3 loss, Twin Falls applied some pressure in the seventh inning. Kaden Stutzman singled, then took second base on a passed ball, but Charles got the last two outs to end the rally.
The Cowboys will host the East Idaho Rockies Tuesday before hitting the road for a tournament in Nevada to play more out-of-state teams. Stadelmeir said tournaments like that one and the Cowboys Classic are important for his team.
“That’s what we want, is for it to be competitive,” he said. “We don’t want the 10-run rule games, we want the competitive games like that with big moments. With high school kids, that’s the biggest part of the game, is learning the mental part of it and not letting the moment get bigger than them.”
