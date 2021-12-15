Colston Loveland signs with University of Michigan

GOODING — It’s been a long road to get to this point, and for Gooding senior Colston Loveland, the journey is just beginning.

With the entire school watching Wednesday, Loveland signed his letter of intent to play football at the University of Michigan. He’ll graduate early and depart on Jan. 3 to begin training for his position as a tight end.

“It’s a pretty special moment,” Loveland said. “I don’t think it’s hit me yet. I’m super blessed to have this opportunity."

As a four-year varsity player, Loveland has spent his high school career building a resume for potential recruiters.

A resume that did not go unnoticed.

From breaking three school records to being the first Gooding High School student to be named the Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, Loveland’s achievements have left a lasting impression on his school.

“I’ve always wanted to leave a mark somewhere,” he said. “I’m glad I could leave a mark here and reach a milestone.”

Now he hopes to leave his mark on Michigan.

Jay Harbaugh, tight end and special teams coordinator at the University of Michigan, first noticed Loveland after reviewing a submission tape from his junior season.

“The thing that stood out to me was he was a guy that was making a ton of plays,” Harbaugh said. “He was doing everything for his team and finding a lot of different ways to impact the game both offensively and defensively. It’s the kind of film where you turn it on and it just kind of jumps out.”

Loveland’s athletic ability speaks for itself, but that is not the only reason Harbaugh wanted him on the team. The University of Michigan gets a lot of applicants. It’s a program people want to play for. With a deep pool of talent to choose from, sometimes the deciding factor isn’t quantifiable by points or yards.

“The thing that I’m really excited about is what a good person he is,” Harbaugh said. “When you can add a guy like that onto your team — that you know is going to be a phenomenal teammate, that you know is going to be a great presence in the locker room and is going to help elevate the standard of what you do — that’s a really exciting thing.”

Loveland is the first player Harbaugh has recruited from Idaho. Even though his focus was on Loveland, the experience did shed a light on the quality of coaching and talent within the Gem State.

“The thing that stood out to me, not necessarily about Cole but the whole process, is this is a state that really takes a lot of pride in their high school football,” he said.

Enough pride, at least in Loveland’s case, to graduate early for the sake of training. Loveland will miss out on prom, his graduation ceremony and months of memories his classmates will have to make without him.

A necessary sacrifice he’s more than willing to make.

By heading to Michigan early, Loveland will be able to learn the playbook and get on the school’s nutrition plan. He’ll be able to work out with teammates, giving him a jump-start on his freshman season.

“It’ll be beneficial,” Loveland said. “Going into fall camp, I’ll be ready.”

Still, saying goodbye is never easy.

Loveland said he’ll miss seeing his classmates and teachers every day. The bonds he’s built over the past four years are ones he’ll carry with him for the rest of his life.

As for his current teammates, Loveland’s parting words were simple.

“They know I love them,” he said.

Gooding head coach Cameron Andersen is eager to see what Loveland will accomplish at the next level of play. As Andersen explained, Loveland has the potential to take his football career as far as he chooses to.

“He has the frame, body, mindset, athletic ability and determination to be an NFL player if that is something he wants to do,” Andersen said. “If all these things continue to line up, he can achieve the highest level possible.”

There’s still a long way to go before that dream can be reached, but Loveland has taken the first step. From here, only time will tell what lies in store for this star athlete.

“This is just the start,” Loveland said. “I don’t know what it holds, but I’ve got a good feeling about what my future can bring.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0