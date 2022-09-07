College of Southern Idaho Athletics
VOLLEYBALL
After a solid first two weekends of competition, the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team jumped into receiving votes in this week's NJCAA National Poll. The Golden Eagles host the Starr Corporation Invite Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This is a tournament you don't want to miss. Seven of the nine teams competing are in the top 20 or are receiving votes.
Schedule
Thursday
5 p.m. - #12 Missouri WP vs. #2 Snow College
7 p.m. - RV CSI vs. #20 Monroe College
Friday
11 a.m. - (Main) # 6 SLCC vs. #3 NM Military - (Rec) #7 Miami-Dade vs. #2 Snow College
1 p.m. - (Main) Missouri WP vs. Central Wyoming - (Rec) Monroe College vs. Western Wyoming
3 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Miami-Dade - (Rec) Snow College vs. Western Wyoming
5 p.m. - (Main) Missouri WP vs. Monroe College - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Central Wyoming
7:30 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. NM Military - (Rec) Snow College vs. Monroe College
Saturday
9 a.m. - (Main) Miami-Dade vs. Missouri WP - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Monroe College
11 a.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Western Wyoming - (Rec) New Mexico WP vs. Central Wyoming
1 p.m. - (Main) Snow vs. NM Military - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Western Wyoming
3 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Missouri WP - (Rec) Miami-Dade vs. Central Wyoming
CSI RODEO
CSI Rodeo travels to the Southern Utah University Rodeo Friday and Saturday
CSI SOFTBALL
CSI Softball hosts a round-robin on Saturday. Admission is free to the public.
10 a.m. - CSI vs. Southern Thunder
Noon - Nation Softball vs. Southern Thunder
2 p.m. - CSI vs. Nation Softball
CSI CROSS COUNTRY
CSI Cross Country travels to Helena, Mont. for the Frontier Conference Preview on Monday, Sept. 12.