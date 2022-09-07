College of Southern Idaho Athletics

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

Magic Valley Prep Sports Roundup

VOLLEYBALL

VOLLEYBALL

After a solid first two weekends of competition, the College of Southern Idaho Volleyball Team jumped into receiving votes in this week's NJCAA National Poll. The Golden Eagles host the Starr Corporation Invite Thursday, Friday and Saturday. This is a tournament you don't want to miss. Seven of the nine teams competing are in the top 20 or are receiving votes.

Schedule

Thursday

5 p.m. - #12 Missouri WP vs. #2 Snow College

7 p.m. - RV CSI vs. #20 Monroe College

Friday

11 a.m. - (Main) # 6 SLCC vs. #3 NM Military - (Rec) #7 Miami-Dade vs. #2 Snow College

1 p.m. - (Main) Missouri WP vs. Central Wyoming - (Rec) Monroe College vs. Western Wyoming

3 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Miami-Dade - (Rec) Snow College vs. Western Wyoming

5 p.m. - (Main) Missouri WP vs. Monroe College - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Central Wyoming

7:30 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. NM Military - (Rec) Snow College vs. Monroe College

Saturday

9 a.m. - (Main) Miami-Dade vs. Missouri WP - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Monroe College

11 a.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Western Wyoming - (Rec) New Mexico WP vs. Central Wyoming

1 p.m. - (Main) Snow vs. NM Military - (Rec) Salt Lake CC vs. Western Wyoming

3 p.m. - (Main) CSI vs. Missouri WP - (Rec) Miami-Dade vs. Central Wyoming

CSI RODEO

CSI Rodeo travels to the Southern Utah University Rodeo Friday and Saturday

CSI SOFTBALL

CSI Softball hosts a round-robin on Saturday. Admission is free to the public.

10 a.m. - CSI vs. Southern Thunder

Noon - Nation Softball vs. Southern Thunder

2 p.m. - CSI vs. Nation Softball

CSI CROSS COUNTRY

CSI Cross Country travels to Helena, Mont. for the Frontier Conference Preview on Monday, Sept. 12.

 

TIMES-NEWS

