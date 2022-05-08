College of Southern Idaho Athletics updates

Golden Eagle Softball wins both on sophomore day to end the regular season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 18th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team run ruled Colorado Northwestern 17-0 and 20-0 Saturday on a day that celebrated the 11 CSI sophomores.

The Golden Eagles finish the regular season as the Scenic West Athletic Conference Champions and will host the Region 18 Tournament, starting Wednesday.

CSI pitchers dominated the day Saturday.

Jessica Touchard earned the game one win and pitched six total innings, giving up no runs on three hits with five strikeouts. Brooke Merrill got the game two win, pitching two innings and giving up no hits with one strikeout and August Cowan pitched two innings giving up just one hit with three strikeouts. Touchard also was 2-for-2 at the plate.

At the plate for the day, Kylie Baumert was 4-for-4 with a home run, double and four RBI along with one walk, Olivia Taylor was 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI, Sophia Stoddard was 3-for-3 with a home run and four RBI along with three walks, Gracie Tentinger was 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI, Maggie Whipple was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI, Caitlin Turner was 5-for-8 with two doubles and three RBI, Saige Nielsen had two doubles, Brynne Tolley had a double and Maizie Clark was 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI.

CSI finishes the regular season with a 44-11 overall record and a 34-6 conference record.

CSI Baseball wins final regular season game

RANGELY, Colo. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball Team shut out Colorado Northwestern 11-0 Saturday in its final regular season Scenic West Athletic Conference game.

The Golden Eagles will take the three seed into the Region 18 Tournament this coming week.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles used two long balls to score a majority of their runs. Garrett Thompson was 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI and Chase Higginson was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Andrew Astin had a double.

On the mound, Kyler Murray earned the win, going five innings and giving up on runs on two hits with eight strikeouts. Andrew Baughn threw the final two innings, giving up no runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

CSI finishes the regular season with a 37-15 overall record and a 25-13 conference record.

Golden Eagle Softball wins regular season title with sweep of CNCC

TWIN FALLS, Idaho - The 18th-ranked College of Southern Idaho Softball Team secured the Scenic West Athletic Conference Championship with 9-0 and 17-3 wins over Colorado Northwestern Friday.

The Golden Eagles hit 11 home runs in the doubleheader.

In game one, Sophia Stoddard went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, Kylie Baumert was 1-for-2 with a walk and home run and Saige Nielsen hit a triple. Rachael Brown was 1-for-2 with a walk and Maizie Clark was 1-for-2 and Caitlin Turner was 1-for-2. In the circle, Brooke Merrill pitched a shut out, giving up just two hits with six strikeouts. in the five innings.

Game two was a slug fest. Nielsen was 3-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI, Baumert was 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI, Brown was 2-for-3 with two home runs, Olivia Taylor was 2-for-2 with a home run and double, Sophia Stoddard was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI, Gracie Tentinger was 2-for-3 with a home run, Cortney Rhees was 1-for-2 with a home run, Maizie Clark was 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI and Brynne Tolley was 1-for-1.

August Cowan got the win, pitching all five innings and giving up one earned run on six hits with six strikeouts.

CSI Baseball sweeps CNCC Friday

RANGELY, Colo. - The College of Southern Idaho took care of business Friday, beating Colorado Northwestern 5-3 and 13-4 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

The Golden Eagles went extra innings in game one. With the score tied 3-3, Andrew Astin hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth and then Josh Trentadue came in and shut CNCC down for the win.

Astin finished the game 2-for-3. CSI's other three hits came from Zach Schmidt who was 3-for-4.

Casey Anderson earned the win on the mound, going seven innings and giving up three earned runs on seven hits with 10 strikeouts. Trentadue pitched the final inning for the save, giving up no runs, not hits with two strikeouts.

Game two was all CSI. Tate Gambill, Greyson Shafer and Chase Higginson each had a double.

Gambill was 3-for-4 with three RBI, Morgan Albrecht was 1-3 with two RBI and Schmidt was 2-for-3 with two RBI.

Logan Bleazard earned the win, giving up four earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Caden Christensen threw the final four innings, giving up no runs on one hit with two strikeouts.

The Golden Eagles play their final regular season game Saturday against CNCC. To earn the two seed heading into the tournament, CSI needs to beat CNCC and Southern Nevada needs to lose to USUE. A win by CSN would secure the two seed for the Coyotes.

CSI Baseball falls to CNCC on Thursday

RANGELY, Colo. - The College of Southern Idaho Baseball let a 7-1 lead disappear Thursday, falling to Colorado Northwestern 10-8 in Scenic West Athletic Conference play.

WIth the loss, the Golden Eagles slip to third place in the standings behind Southern Nevada who beat USU Eastern on Thursday. If CSI can win the final three games and CSN loses at least one game, then CSI could regain the second-place spot for the region tournament next week.

Both Zach Schmidt and Morgan Albrecht were 2-for-4 in the game with two RBI. Tate Gambill had a home run and walk. Greyson Shafer was 1-for-3 with an RBI and Andrew Astin had a double.

Stone Cushing earned the loss, giving up five earned runs on five hits in his 2.1 innings pitched. Mason Olson started the game, going four innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits. Andrew Baughn pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up no runs on no hits with one strikeout.

