College of Southern Idaho Athletics Update

Join us Wednesday for the weekly CSI Coaches Show at 11 a.m. on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.

Five different sports are competing this week.

CSI volleyball travels to Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday at 6 p.m. and Utah State University Eastern Friday at 6 p.m.

Watch both matches at scenicwestnetwork.com.

CSI women’s and men’s basketball travel to USU Eastern Thursday before returning home to host Colorado Northwestern Saturday. The Golden Eagles will play at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday and Saturday’s games at home will be at 1 and 3 p.m. We will honor our sophomores between games. The games on Saturday also will be sponsored by ICCU.

Watch both games live at scenicwestnetwork.com.

CSI baseball hosts Community Christian College Thursday at 3 p.m. for a single game, Friday at 1 p.m. for a doubleheader and Saturday at noon for a single game.

Games will be broadcast on Thursday and Friday and possibly Saturday.

To watch, go to scenicwestnetwork.com.