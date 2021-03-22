College of Southern Idaho Athletics Schedule

This week’s CSI Coaches Show will be at Plant Therapy Tuesday at 11 a.m. Watch live on the CSI Athletics Facebook page.

The volleyball match scheduled with Southern Nevada Wednesday has been canceled. But the Golden Eagles will host #3 Snow College Friday at 6 p.m. We will honor our sophomores at the game.

Watch live at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

CSI Softball hosts Colorado Northwestern Friday at 1 p.m. and Saturday at noon for doubleheaders.

Watch live at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

CSI Women’s and Men’s Basketball travels to Salt Lake CC to finish off the regular season. The women will play at 1 p.m. with the men at 3 p.m.

Watch live at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/csi/

CSI Baseball travels to Colorado Northwestern for games Thursday at 3 p.m., Friday at noon (DH) and Saturday at 11 a.m..

Watch live at: https://www.scenicwestnetwork.com/