TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School football team lined up for a third down play from its own five-yard line, trailing by one point in Friday's Service Bowl against rival Twin Falls.
Quarterback Jonathan Eastman began to drop back in the pocket, but did so without the ball. As he and his teammates scrambled to fall on top of it, Twin Falls senior lineman Hudson Klundt got there first in the end zone, giving the Bruins a 14-6 lead with 9:45 left in the second quarter.
On the Riverhawks' next play from scrimmage, Twin Falls' Merick Lounsbury undercut a receiver and intercepted Eastman, taking the pick 43 yards for the score.
In the span of 19 seconds, the Bruins added 14 points, helping them cruise away from the Riverhawks for a 28-6 victory, their ninth win in 10 editions of the Service Bowl.
"We've been getting turnovers all year," Twin Falls head coach Allyn Reynolds said. "We capitalized again on turnovers."
The Bruins (4-1 overall, 2-0 Great Basin Conference-West) struck first after a quick drive orchestrated by junior quarterback Carson Walters. Reynolds said Walters had run-pass options on each play and did a nice job on his decision-making.
Walters went 4-for-4 for 50 yards on the drive before running back Jarod Perry punched in a two-yard score, giving the Bruins a 7-0 lead just over two minutes into the game.
The #tfbruins take a 7-0 lead on this 2-yard Jarod Perry TD. QB Carson Walters was 4/4 for 66 yards on the drive. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/GNR2zZBd9F— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
After Twin Falls punter Bentley Swensen fumbled a snap near his own end zone, he recovered to gain yardage but gifted the Riverhawks (0-5, 0-1) the ball 18 yards from the goal line. After a one-yard loss, head coach Sean Impomeni turned to a play he and his assistants had saved specifically for the Service Bowl after coming up with it weeks ago.
Eastman flipped the ball to running back Bam Kondracki, who handed it back to his quarterback. Eastman tossed the ball to a wide open Parker Scholes in the corner of the end zone to bring Canyon Ridge within a point of the Bruins.
The #crhawks pull off a flea-flicker as Johnny Eastman finds Parker Scholes for the 19-yard score at 2:38 1Q. Head coach Sean Impomeni is fired up. They trail the #tfbruins 7-6. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/181tXmRU2w— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
It looked like the score could put momentum in Canyon Ridge's favor, but Impomeni wasn't getting ahead of himself.
"It was a small piece in the battle," Impomeni said. "I knew they would respond."
Respond, they did. The Bruins notched those two defensive touchdowns in quick succession to take a 21-6 advantage into halftime.
Wow. Three plays later, the #tfbruins force a fumble and recover in the endzone for a TD. Bruins lead the #crhawks 14-6 at 9:45 2Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/L89feG9oop— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Merick Lounsbury takes a pick 43 yards to the house, giving the #tfbruins a 21-6 lead at 9:26 2Q. Just 19 seconds between two TDs for Twin. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/rc5N0Ik2wa— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Reynolds was disappointed his team couldn't put together many sustained scoring drives, but he wasn't about to complain about his defense scoring more than his offense in the first half.
Impomeni said his team dug itself a big hole with those back-to-back plays, but didn't quit. Klundt expected as much from the opposition.
"Those were big plays," Klundt said. "We needed that momentum, but we kept pushing. We needed to keep pushing. It wasn't over."
For all intents and purposes, though, it was over, as Eastman was replaced by sophomore Brody Osen in the second half. But Osen faced a barrage of pressure from the Bruins, as he was dropped for six sacks in his one half on the field.
Those six sacks came over the span of just eight Riverhawk plays from scrimmage.
Meanwhile, the Bruins plugged away on the ground with Perry, who finished with 175 yards on 31 carries. He scored his second touchdown just before the end of the third quarter, capping off a seven-play drive in which Perry gained all 36 yards en route to the score.
Jarod Perry punches it in from one yard away for his second TD of the day. #tfbruins lead the #crhawks 28-6 at 1:30 3Q. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Wcaz64d10l— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
"That was what we wanted to do at halftime," Reynolds said. "We said we'll get into some robusts, our double-tight and just play some smash mouth."
The Bruins ran out the clock with their run game as the Riverhawks continued to struggle on offense. Kondracki and MJ Brooks took some snaps in wildcat formations, but failed to gain crucial yardage as the Bruins saw out their 28-6 win and collected their trophy for the fourth straight year.
FINAL: #tfbruins 28, #crhawks 6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Twin improves to 9-1 in the Service Bowl with a comprehensive victory over the hosts. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/C5Me2jlkEO
Forgot to tweet this earlier, but here’s a video of the #tfbruins celebrating their ninth win in 10 Service Bowls with their trophy. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/AoXOyQieJJ— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Klundt insisted the victory was "just another conference game," but Reynolds admitted there was a special feeling about winning yet another Service Bowl.
"It doesn't get old for any of us," Reynolds said. "Not at all."
Other highlights
The #crhawks student section is in good spirits here. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/XCaejQri8w— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
The #tfbruins take the field #idpreps pic.twitter.com/62KL686hmg— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Followed by th #crhawks #idpreps pic.twitter.com/YWsnsUIGw8— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
The #crhawks force a turnover on downs at their own 3. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/Dd5Wr0Abma— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
#tfbruins fans chanting “you wish you were a Bruin” while waving their flashlights. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/7JI7hR1jdv— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
HALF: #tfbruins 21, #crhawks 6— Sean Whooley (@swhooley27) September 22, 2018
Two turnovers in the span of 19 seconds have been the difference as both turned into Twin Falls scores. This 32-yard pass attempt by Twin QB Carson Walters fell wayward at the end of the half. #idpreps pic.twitter.com/JNbjq8rBOR
