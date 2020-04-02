Class 4A all-state basketball teams chosen
District 4 All Star Game

Burley's Jace Whiting dribbles against Lighthouse Christian's Alex Shetler on March 11, 2020, during the District 4 All Star Game at Jerome High School in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

The Idaho Statesman’s all-state basketball teams, chosen by the coaches of each class, have arrived for Class 4A.

Wood River’s Johnny Radford and Burley’s Jace Whiting each made the boys first team. Radford averaged 27.1 points per game and set several school records this season. Whiting averaged 24.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Radford was the Great Basin Conference’s player of the year, and Whiting was a first-team selection.

Minico’s Kasen Carpenter earned a spot on the second team list after averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Minico vs. Moscow boys state basketball

Minico senior Kasen Carpenter pushes past Moscow freshman Blake Buchanan as he drives the ball to the net in the first game of the 4A state quarterfinals on Thursday during the boys state basketball tournament at Borah High School in Boise. Moscow defeated Minico 56-47.

On the girls side, Burley’s Amari Whiting, Jace’s sister, cracked the first team after leading the class with 20.4 points per game as a freshman and leading the Bobcats to the state tournament.

Below are the full selections for Class 4A.

Boys

First team

Ty Hyde, Preston (Player of the year)

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

Johnny Radford, Wood River

Luke Smellie, Preston

Jace Whiting, Burley

Coach of the year: Tyler Jones, Preston

Boys Basketball - Wood River Vs. Twin Falls

Wood River's Johnny Radford shoots the ball during their game Friday night, Feb. 7, 2020, at Twin Falls High School.

Second team

Sean Austin, Kuna

Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls

Kasen Carpenter, Minico

Benny Kitchel, Moscow

Isaac Brown, Pocatello

Girls State Basketball - Burley Vs. Sandpoint

Burley's Amari Whiting shoots the ball over Sandpoint's Bella Phillips during the 4A Girls Real Dairy Shootout Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Timberline High School in Boise.

Girls

First team

Sadie Lott, Bonneville (Player of the year)

Lexi Bull, Century

Amari Whiting, Burley

Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot

Hadley Humphreys, Blackfoot

Coach of the year: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville

Second team

Mattie Olson, Skyline

Jade Martinez, Caldwell

Zoey Moore, Middleton

Miaja Mills, Kuna

Ashton Adamson, Century

