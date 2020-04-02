Class 4A all-state basketball teams chosen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Idaho Statesman’s all-state basketball teams, chosen by the coaches of each class, have arrived for Class 4A.

Wood River’s Johnny Radford and Burley’s Jace Whiting each made the boys first team. Radford averaged 27.1 points per game and set several school records this season. Whiting averaged 24.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Radford was the Great Basin Conference’s player of the year, and Whiting was a first-team selection.

Minico’s Kasen Carpenter earned a spot on the second team list after averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

On the girls side, Burley’s Amari Whiting, Jace’s sister, cracked the first team after leading the class with 20.4 points per game as a freshman and leading the Bobcats to the state tournament.

Below are the full selections for Class 4A.

Boys

First team

Ty Hyde, Preston (Player of the year)

Tyler Robinett, Middleton

Johnny Radford, Wood River

Luke Smellie, Preston

Jace Whiting, Burley