Class 4A all-state basketball teams chosen

The Idaho Statesman’s all-state basketball teams, chosen by the coaches of each class, have arrived for Class 4A.
Wood River’s Johnny Radford and Burley’s Jace Whiting each made the boys first team. Radford averaged 27.1 points per game and set several school records this season. Whiting averaged 24.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Radford was the Great Basin Conference’s player of the year, and Whiting was a first-team selection.
Minico’s Kasen Carpenter earned a spot on the second team list after averaging 15.8 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
On the girls side, Burley’s Amari Whiting, Jace’s sister, cracked the first team after leading the class with 20.4 points per game as a freshman and leading the Bobcats to the state tournament.
Below are the full selections for Class 4A.
Boys
First team
Ty Hyde, Preston (Player of the year)
Tyler Robinett, Middleton
Johnny Radford, Wood River
Luke Smellie, Preston
Jace Whiting, Burley
Coach of the year: Tyler Jones, Preston
Second team
Sean Austin, Kuna
Keynion Clark, Idaho Falls
Kasen Carpenter, Minico
Benny Kitchel, Moscow
Isaac Brown, Pocatello
Girls
First team
Sadie Lott, Bonneville (Player of the year)
Lexi Bull, Century
Amari Whiting, Burley
Tenleigh Smith, Blackfoot
Hadley Humphreys, Blackfoot
Coach of the year: Ryan Erikson, Bonneville
Second team
Mattie Olson, Skyline
Jade Martinez, Caldwell
Zoey Moore, Middleton
Miaja Mills, Kuna
Ashton Adamson, Century
