Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and Friday will feature several big showdowns, including some conference matchups and a state championship rematch. Here’s a look at some of the games to keep an eye on Friday.
Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls: The 11th edition of the Service Bowl will feature a couple of teams who need a win. Canyon Ridge is (0-4) to start the year, and Twin Falls (2-2) can grab a winning record with a victory. The Bruins have won nine of the 10 matchups in the game’s history, including a 28-6 win last year.
Valley at Oakley: Valley routed Oakley 50-8 in the regular season last year before beating the Hornets a second time in the state championship in a 42-40 thriller. There are plenty of players back on both teams who played in that game, and the fact that Oakley is ranked first in the statewide media poll and Valley is ranked third only adds to the intrigue.
Minico at Jerome: A pair of Great Basin Conference teams with (3-1) records who are playing well lately will meet in Jerome. Minico has won three games in a row, two of which were shutouts, while Jerome has two shutouts this year as well. Since a 30-24 loss to Tooele (Utah) to open the year, the Spartans have allowed just nine points over the last three games.
Mountain Home at Kimberly: Both teams are (2-2) and both could use a momentum boost with a non-conference win.
Filer at Wendell: This game will feature two programs under first-year head coaches. The Trojans logged their first win of the year for Michael Konrad over Payette last week, while Filer under Tyrone Hess is still waiting for its first victory. The Wildcats have had a difficult schedule to start the year, including a game with second-ranked Homedale last week.
