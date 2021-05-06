Champion of cheer: Azlyn Gillette named Times-News 2021 cheerleader of the year

Cranney and McKee fondly remember their first day with Gillette. They recall a shy and timid girl, unaware of her own greatness. According to them, much has changed over the past four years.

“To see her grow from being this freshman that was so unsure of herself… to then become this leader who the kids look up to, it’s like she’s not even the same person,” McKee said.

And the coaches believe they’ve only scratched the surface of Gillette’s talent.

“I’m not sure that even now she realizes her greatness and her ability,” Cranney said.

After graduating as valedictorian of her class, Gillette plans to attend Brigham Young University, where she is considering a degree in nutritional science.

The injury to her knee still requires surgery. How long the healing process takes will determine whether or not she cheers in college, but she is planning on trying out for the team.

Gillette is not yet sure what her plans are after college, but she would like to keep the sport of cheer in her life.

“I could see myself coaching in the future,” she said.