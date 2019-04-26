CASTLEFORD — It’s becoming a tradition in the Poulson family to sign with Hastings College in Nebraska for track and field.
On Thursday, Castleford High School senior Shawn Poulson signed his letter of intent for track and field at Hastings. He’ll join his sister, Courtney Poulson, who’s a sophomore at Hastings on the track and field team.
More than 30 family members, friends and members of Castleford’s track team gathered on the school’s basketball court to watch the signing.
After posing for photos with his parents Jeff and Tala Poulson, and his track coach, Shawn didn’t waste any time signing the paperwork.
Once he picked up a pen, a hush came over the teenagers on Castleford’s track team.
“He’s signing,” one student whispered.
“He’s signing his life away,” another whispered.
Once finished, Shawn said, “Alright, that’s it.”
Shawn’s father, Jeff, told students on the track team to listen to their coaches and they’ll go far in life.
“Listen to them,” his father said. “They know what they’re doing.”
Shawn told the Times-News he became interested in Hastings College since his sister is enrolled there. “She just kind of expressed her love of the school.”
Shawn said he likes that Hastings is a small college. The private liberal arts school in Hastings, Neb., has fewer than 1,500 students.
In addition to running track, Shawn plans to study business management.
For track, Shawn focuses on the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles but said he does some “other stuff” in track, too.
“Definitely, the hurdles are my main thing.”
One of the highlights of Shawn’s time with Castleford’s track team: He won the state title in 110 hurdles his sophomore year.
Plus, he enjoyed spending time with his friends on the track team over the years and meeting new people from other schools at competitions.
Castleford head track coach Marci Howard told the Times-News that Shawn is naturally talented and a great leader for the program.
Shawn makes it easy to be his coach, Howard said.
“I’m his coach,” she said, “but I’m just here to guide him.”
It’s not uncommon for Castleford track athletes to continue their athletic pursuits in college. In the 2017 class, five track athletes receive college scholarship offers, although not all of them accepted.
